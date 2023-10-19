Breach of Protocol and Security: Biden Regime Doxxes Elite Delta Force Fighters, Jeopardizing National Security – Echoes of Past Controversy Surrounding SEAL TEAM 6

The Biden regime’s media team committed a grave security blunder on Wednesday night by sharing a photograph that blatantly revealed the faces of members of the elite “Delta Force” (Combat Applications Group or CAG).

Thousands of people had viewed the image, putting the identity and security of our nation’s most skilled and secretive operators at risk.

Delta Force is an elite special forces unit of the United States Army. It was formed in 1977. Delta Force’s official name is the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta (1SFOD-D).

Delta Force is one of the U.S. military’s tier one special mission units. They are tasked with performing the most complex, covert, and dangerous missions directed by the President of the United States and the Secretary of Defense.

Members of this unit are trained for highly specialized and dangerous missions, often behind enemy lines.

Their identities are closely guarded secrets, both to protect the missions they partake in and to ensure the safety of their families back home.

However, the Biden regime seems to either be unaware of this cardinal rule or chose to ignore it. Either scenario presents a deeply concerning picture of the current administration’s competence—or lack thereof—when it comes to national security.

They shared the post without blurring or censoring the faces of the fighters. The photo was deleted roughly an hour later, but by then, the damage was already done.

The caption read, “In Israel, President Biden met with first responders to thank them for their bravery and the work they’re doing in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks.”

The White House released a statement admitting that they “accidentally” doxxed the Delta Forces by posting an uncensored photo of them with Joe Biden in Israel.

“As soon as this was brought to our attention, we immediately deleted the photo. We regret the error and any issues this may have caused,” the White House said in a statement.

NEW: The White House admits they accidentally doxxed US Special Forces by posting an uncensored photo of them w/ Biden in Israel. WH: “As soon as this was brought to our attention, we immediately deleted the photo. We regret the error and any issues this may have caused.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 19, 2023

Let’s be clear: the moment the photograph went live, it became a potential goldmine for hostile foreign intelligence services. Every second that image remained available to the public was another second our enemies could use to further their agendas against American interests.

Even after its removal, the likelihood that the image was captured and stored by unfriendly entities is high. This is not mere speculation; it’s an assessment rooted in the real-world implications of security lapses. For a nation that has been at the forefront of information technology and cyber-warfare, this gaffe is not just embarrassing—it’s dangerous.

This is not the first time that Joe Biden doxxed our elite military specialist.

Seventeen members of SEAL Team 6 were slaughtered by the Taliban in an attack soon after Biden’s gaffe.

On August 6, 2011, 30 US service members were killed when a CH-47 Chinook helicopter they were being transported in crashed in Wardak province, Afghanistan. It was the deadliest single loss for U.S. forces in the decade-long war in Afghanistan. 17 members of the elite Navy SEALs were killed in the crash.

Karen and Billy Vaughn lost their SEAL son, Aaron, in 2011 in Afghanistan along with 16 other Navy SEALs.

This combo shows the 30 troops killed in a helicopter downing in Afghanistan on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2011. The Pentagon on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2011 identified the Americans as 17 members of the elite Navy SEALs, five Naval Special Warfare personnel who support the SEALs, three Air Force Special Operations personnel and an Army helicopter crew of five.

The families of the fallen SEAL Team 6 members later blamed loose-lips Joe Biden for their deaths.

“The families of three fallen Navy SEAL Team Six members say President Obama and Vice President Biden are culpable for the deaths of their sons for publicly identifying the unit that killed Osama bin Laden and pursuing policies that coddle Muslims and put our own troops at a tactical disadvantage,” WND reported.