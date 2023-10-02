Bill Maher Warns: Joe “Ruth Bader Biden” Shouldn’t Run in 2024 (VIDEO)

Bill Maher, a liberal comedian and political commentator known for his HBO show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” sounded the alarm bells about the prospect of Joe Biden running for re-election in 2024. Maher has taken it upon himself to voice a concern that many within the far-left Democratic Party have quietly whispered but rarely vocalized: Biden is too old to run again.

Maher compared Biden to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, coining the term “Ruth Bader Biden” to describe a leader who doesn’t know when to step aside and thereby jeopardizes his party and nation.

Ginsburg, who passed away in 2020, left a vacancy that was immediately filled by a conservative justice which made the far-left angry.

“Someone has to convince President Biden that if he runs again, he’s going to turn the country back over to Trump and go down in history as Ruth Bader Biden, the person who doesn’t know when to quit and so does great damage to their party and their country,” said Maher.

“All of us who, like Joe Biden, have been struggling lately with the political situation in the Democratic Party, an incumbent we admire who acquitted himself well in a first term, but who even members of his own party don’t want to see run for a second.”

Maher pointed out that Biden has shown signs of aging that can’t be ignored. The gaffes, the lapses, and the moments where he seemed out of touch with the present are alarming indications.

“Say what you want about Trump, but he remembers Kanye’s name,” Maher quipped.

In an X post, Maher wrote, “Dear Joe Biden, you did noble service for your country, but it’s time to let someone else finish the job. You don’t want to go down as Ruth Bader Biden.”

