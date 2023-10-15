Bill Maher Calls Out the Hypocrisy of Leftists Supporting Hamas: ‘The Israelis Have Always Had the Moral High Ground’ (VIDEO)

On his Friday night show this week, liberal host Bill Maher called out the people on his own side for expressing support for Hamas.

This is the second time in two weeks that Maher has gotten something right. Is there hope for him after all?

Maher was particularly disgusted by the displays we have seen on college campuses.

FOX News reports:

Maher rejects media’s Israel-Hamas equivalency: Israelis ‘always had the moral high ground and they still do’ “Real Time” host Bill Maher rejected the liberal media’s push of Israel-Hamas equivalency following last week’s terrorist attacks, declaring the Jewish State has the “moral high ground.” Maher kicked off the panel discussion on Friday night by acknowledging the “shocking amount of support” for Hamas and called out the media for portraying Hamas and Israel as being “both guilty equally.” “I think the Israelis have always had the moral high ground I think they still do,” Maher said… The HBO star then railed against the “American left” for staunchly aligning itself with people whose values differ than the ones the U.S. and Israel share. “Religious tolerance – that doesn’t exist in Gaza. You’re either a Muslim or an infidel and you better be a Muslim,” Maher said. “Female freedom, free and fair elections, free speech, gay rights – I see these ‘Queers for Palestine.'”… “I’ll agree for the sake of being positive here that it’s a minority who believes it, but I don’t think it’s a minority on elite campuses, which is the mouth of the river from which most of this nonsense flows. And they’re very influential, and those are the people who graduate and become the a–h—s in society.'”

Watch the video below, this is pretty good:

It’s truly amazing that leftists can call conservatives Nazis on one day and then march in support of an organization that wants to kill Jews on the next day.

And for whatever reason, they don’t understand how completely insane that looks to most people.