Biden Trashes Millions Of MAGA Republicans During ’60 Minutes’ Interview (VIDEO)

Joe Biden sat down for a one-on-one interview with ’60 Minutes’ anchor Scott Pelley this weekend and was asked about many topics including Ukraine and of course Israel. Those kinds of questions are expected in a time of war and terrorism.

Well, crooked Joe decided to take an opportunity to slam millions of MAGA Americans in his interview. He basically said that Trump[ supporters don’t look at democracy the same way “you and I look at democracy.” He implied that MAGA supporters stand for something other than freedom.

Not that we can ever really understand what this incompetent Regime leader says, but it goes to show how out of touch old Joe is with the average American who loves this country.

In 2016, Crooked Hillary Clinton referred to Trump supporters as “a basket of deplorables.” We all know what happened to her failed campaign. It looks like Biden is heading in that direction. Insulting millions of Americans is not the best path to winning an election.

Scott Pelley: “Does the dysfunction that we’ve seen in Congress increase the danger in the world?”

Biden smeared millions of Americans.

Biden replied, “Yes. Look, this is not your father’s Republican Party. Thirty percent of it’s made up of these MAGA Republicans who are maybe– democracy is something I don’t– they don’t look at the same way you and I look at democracy.”

Biden condescendingly smears millions of hardworking Americans: "This is not your father's Republican Party" pic.twitter.com/ABbDjZ1cwW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2023

Joe Biden has been attacking MAGA Republicans for years.

In September 2022, Joe Biden took his attacks against Trump supporters to the next level during his ‘Moloch’ speech. He delivered the most divisive and evil speech in US history.

The imagery was shocking.

The red glow.

The shadowy Marines standing behind Joe Biden as he threatened millions of Trump supporters.

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution, they do not believe in the rule of law … They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence,” said Biden.