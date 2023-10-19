SHOCKING! Biden Responds to News of Alleged Gaza Hospital Attack: Says Hamas Needs to “Learn How to Shoot Straight” (VIDEO)

In a recent press interaction aboard Air Force One, Joe Biden made a controversial comment regarding the alleged attack on Gaza hospital.

When asked about allegations that Israel was responsible for the missile attack, Biden, aboard Air Force One, told reporters that the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas “gotta learn how to shoot straight.”

“Well, I can understand why, in this circumstance, they wouldn’t believe — I can understand that,” Biden told reporters.

“But… I don’t say things like that unless I have faith in the source from which I’ve gotten them. Our Defense Department says it’s highly unlikely that it was Israelis, that it would’ve had a different footprint and have intercepted some… anyway. And so that’s why if you notice it, I didn’t say at first… I wanted to make sure that I knew.”

“And look, I’m not suggesting that Hamas deliberately did it. It’s that old thing: Gotta learn how to shoot straight,” Biden added.

Biden addressed the issue regarding Hamas. He emphasized the need for improvement, stating that Hamas must learn how to aim more effectively.

Ten days after a devastating attack that claimed the lives of more than 1,300 Jews—identified as the largest massacre since World War II—a rocket reportedly hit Gaza, causing a massive explosion. Almost immediately, Israel was blamed for the attack by the Islamic Jihad terror group, several Palestinian organizations, the Western media, and several countries and international bodies:

President of Egypt

King of Jordan

President of Syria

President of Cuba

Government of Iraq

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela

Head of the African Union Commission

Moreover, the President of Iran took a step further by stating that the United States bears responsibility along with Israel.

While several nations condemned the attack, they stopped short of blaming Israel and called for a comprehensive investigation:

Head of EU diplomacy

President of France

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain

British Foreign Office

Japanese Foreign Ministry

However, an investigation led by The Gateway Pundit, supported by exclusive Israeli satellite imagery, has revealed glaring inconsistencies in the original story.

“There are no craters here. The walls stay intact. This shows is it not an aerial munition that hit the parking lot” of the hospital, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said at a news conference Wednesday. “Analysis of our aerial footage confirms that there was no direct hit of the hospital itself. The only location damaged is outside the hospital in the parking lot where we can see signs of burning.”

According to this new evidence, the rocket did not hit the hospital as initially reported. Instead, the missile struck a parking lot and was likely an Islamic Jihad projectile fired from a nearby urban area. Moreover, contrary to initial claims, the hospital was found to be fully intact, and the death toll was drastically lower than reported.