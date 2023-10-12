Biden Regime Is Forcing Americans Trapped in Israel to Sign Promissory Notes to Repay All Travel Costs If They Decide to Be Rescued by US Government

In a time when Americans in Israel are relying on their government for support and protection, the U.S. State Department’s Consular Affairs Crisis Management System (CACMS) has left many American citizens hanging in the wind, demanding them to sign promissory notes as a precondition for any assistance in evacuating from the crisis-hit region.

The so-called “assisted departure options” were outlined in an email sent to American citizens stranded in the Middle Eastern nation, stating that the U.S. government would offer loans for transportation.

The Biden regime’s assistance to Americans wishing to depart Israel will come at a financial cost. Specifically, the email states that “departure assistance is provided via a loan from the U.S. government, which requires travelers to sign a promissory note (an agreement to repay) prior to departure.”

The email read as follows:

The situation in Israel is still unpredictable; mortar and rocket fire may take place without warning. Please continue to follow the instructions of security and emergency response officials. Commercial flights are available but limited. If you wish to leave Israel, we encourage you to take advantage of those options now. U.S. carriers have temporarily suspended flights to Israel, if you choose to depart, you will need to fly to an intermediate location and book onward travel from there to the United States. We understand there is high demand from U.S. citizens wishing to depart and the flight options are reduced. In the coming days we hope to assist U.S. citizens with transportation options to depart Israel. Due to the large numbers of U.S. citizens indicating interest in departure assistance, we will plan to offer transit over several days. If you choose to take this departure assistance, transportation may be by air or sea and will be to a nearby safe location and not to the United States. Travelers should be prepared to arrange their own lodging at the safe location and pay for their own onward travel from the third country to their chosen destination. Departure assistance is provided via a loan from the U.S. government which requires travelers to sign a promissory note (an agreement to repay) prior to departure.

US STATE DEPARTMENT TELLS CITIZENS STUCK IN ISRAEL IT MAY HELP THEM EVACUATE – BUT ONLY IF THEY SIGN A PROMISSARY NOTE. pic.twitter.com/PfFI0i5mk1 — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) October 11, 2023

The communications manager at the American Accountability Foundation, Yitz Friedman, shared a harrowing tale of his experience while trapped in Israel in an X post.

Friedman brought to light the abysmal failure of the U.S. State Department to aid its citizens in crisis situations.

Friedman and his wife found themselves trapped in Israel after their original flight back to the U.S. was canceled. When they reached out to the U.S. embassy for assistance, Friedman recounts that they were basically told to “pound sand.”

“My wife and I have finally gotten ourselves on the way home to the US from Israel after days of fear and tremendous anxiety. Our original flight was canceled. While Poland, Hungary, Brazil, Romania, and other countries sent planes to bring their citizens home from the war zone, our government told us to fend for ourselves. I literally called our embassy asking for help and was essentially told to pound sand,” Friedman wrote.

“Is this what it means to be an American abroad? Almost all American airlines received taxpayer bailouts, and they were the first to abandon us. They were the first to cancel all flights,” he added.

My wife and I have finally gotten ourselves on the way home to the US from Israel after days of fear and tremendous anxiety. Our original flight was canceled. While Poland, Hungary, Brazil, Romania, and other countries sent planes to bring their citizens home from the war zone,… — Yitz Friedman (@friedman_yitz) October 10, 2023

This is not the first time the Biden regime abandoned its citizens. According to the report by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, up to 9,000 Americans were left behind in Afghanistan to fend for themselves against the Taliban in 2022.

Contrary to the unhelpful stance of the current U.S. administration and the American airlines, Friedman expressed his gratitude towards former President Donald Trump’s foreign policy initiatives. Specifically, he highlighted the Trump-brokered Abraham Accords, which paved the way for diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

According to Friedman, if it weren’t for the Abraham Accords, the option to fly to a “friendly Arab country” during a time of war would have been unthinkable. Instead, he and his wife were able to leave Israel via an Emirates flight, passing through multiple armed military checkpoints to reach the airport, and ultimately finding safety in Dubai.

“I would like to thank President Trump. After days of fear and anxiety in Israel, I am finally on my way home to the US. Almost every airline canceled all flights, including our flight home. We we’re sure what to do,” Friedman wrote.

“Luckily, one if the few airlines still running flights is Emirates. My wife and I just flew from Tel Aviv – passing three or four armed military checkpoints to get to the airport – and are now safe in Dubai waiting for our connecting flight to the US.

“If not for the Trump Abraham Accords, this would be unthinkable. There would be no flights from Israel to the UAE. To be able to fly to a friendly Arab country when even American flights won’t dare, at a time of war, is miraculous.

“Thanks to Trump’s efforts, thousands of American citizens have a way home from a very dangerous situation. Even as it seems the Middle East is imploding, this historic peace agreement is making things a little better,” he wrote.