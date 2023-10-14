Biden Regime Gave Hamas Leadership in Gaza $75 Million in Early October Knowing a Genocidal Attack by Hamas on Israel Was in the Works

Joe Biden and Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists

Hamas terrorists have ruled Gaza since 2007.

in 2007, Hamas militants dug a tunnel under the Fatah headquarters and blew it up and then took over the territory.

Hamas militants stand in the Fatah offices after they bombed the building and took it over from Fatah extremists.

…And, Hamas did this while they were holding “peace talks” with Fatah!

Since 2007 Hamas has had 100% control of the Gaza Strip. That means when funds are donated to the Gaza Strip they go through Hamas.

In April 2021, after assuming office Joe Biden restored $235 million in aid to Gaza and the Hamas leadership. Biden reversed previous Trump policy.

On the 22nd Anniversary of the 9-11 attacks on America, Joe Biden finalized a deal to send $6 billion to the Iranian government in exchange for as many as five detained US dual nationals held by the brutal regime.

Iran is one of the top state sponsors of terrorism and has been for several years.

Three weeks ago The Gateway Pundit predicted Iran would use the cash to fund their military and regional ambitions.

And now the legacy media is reporting that the Biden regime approved another $75 million for Hamas controlled Gaza earlier this month knowing that Hamas was likely planning an upcoming terror attack.

Via Bad Kitty.

Via Omni Ceron.

On Anniversary of 9-11 Attacks: Biden Regime Finalizes $6 Billion Ransom Payment to Iran in Exchange for 5 Prisoners

