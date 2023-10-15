WATCH: Biden Once Again Tells Story About Seeing Two Men Kissing Each Other on a Street Corner in Delaware in the 1950s – WaPo Fact-Checker Calls BS

Joe Biden on Saturday delivered remarks at the 2023 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner.

As usual, Biden’s speech was full of gaffes and lies.

Biden repeated the dubious claim that he once saw two men kissing each other on a street corner in Delaware in the 1950s.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many).

“I was raised by a man who was a really decent honorable man,” Biden said. “I remember, he was dropping me off, I wanted to be – I wanted to work in the projects as a lifeguard in east side Wilmington….and as I got out of the car…two men…they leaned up and kissed one another and I’d never seen that before…” Biden said.

“I just turned and looked at my dad and he said Joey, it’s simple. They love each other,” Biden claimed.

We’ll just file this in “things that never happened.”

WATCH:

Biden once again tells the story about seeing two men kissing each other on a street corner in Delaware in the 1950s: “I’d never seen that before!” That story “doesn’t add up,” according to The Washington Post fact checker. pic.twitter.com/01GeZoleBp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2023

Biden, who voted for the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in 1996, repeated a version of the same lie in June.

He claimed he saw “two well-dressed men standing on the corner” kissing each other when he was kid.

In another version of this lie, Biden claims that he was actually the father in the story.

So we are expected to believe that Biden’s father, who was born in the early 1900s – and who was raised by a man born in the 1800s taught him these beliefs?

Biden came out publicly against gay marriage as recently as 2006, telling CNN: “Look, marriage is between a man and a woman. Tell me why that has to be put in the Constitution now? We already have a federal law that has not been challenged. No one’s declared it unconstitutional. It’s the law of the land, saying marriage is between a man and a woman.”

Even the Washington Post’s fact-checker Glenn Kessler called BS on Biden’s dubious claim: