Biden on Concerns About US Supporting Multiple Wars: “We’re the United States of America for God’s sake! The most powerful nation in the history of the world!” (Video)

Joe Biden addressed concerns about the ability of the United States’ to support multiple wars in Ukraine and the Middle East at the same time in comments made in an interview with the CBS News program 60 Minutes set to air Sunday night. A preview clip of the pre-recorded interview was posted by 60 Minutes Sunday morning and reposted by the White House.

Scott Pelley: “Are the wars in Israel and Ukraine more than the United States can take on at the same time?”

Biden: “We’re the United States of America for God’s sake! The most powerful nation in the history, not in the (world), in the history of the world! The history of the world! We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defense. We have the capacity to do this and we have an obligation to. We are the essential nation, to, to paraphrase the former secretary of State. And if we don’t who does?”

The U.S. military may be able to handle supporting two wars at the same time, but is Joe Biden? Biden famously proclaimed the Afghanistan government would not fall in a Vietnam style debacle in 2021–and then it did, forcing the U.S. into a humiliating, deadly retreat from Kabul that emboldened America’s enemies in Russia, China and Iran.

Since coming into office Biden has: Turned the U.S. military into a woke DEI force that now fails to meet recruiting goals, diverted U.S. stockpiles of munitions to Ukraine, waged war on domestic gas and oil production while draining the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve to just 17 days supply, flooded the U.S. with millions upon millions of illegal aliens and wrecked the economy with record deficit spending and high inflation. Also, Biden and the Democratic Party have weakened national unity by weaponizing government at all levels against their political opponents from President Trump to Christian conservatives and parents of school children.

