Biden Compares Losing His Son Beau to Israelis Whose Family Members Were Slaughtered by Hamas Terrorists (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks on the ambush Hamas terror attack against Israel over the weekend.

He was 90 minutes late to his remarks. This is the first time the public has seen Joe Biden since Saturday.

Biden sounded like he just rolled out of bed as he mumbled for 10 minutes. He confirmed that 14 Americans in Israel have been taken hostage by Hamas terrorists.

“Sadly for the Jewish people, it’s not new. This attack is brought to the surface painful memories & the scars left by a millennia of anti-Semitism and genocide of the Jewish people…We must be crystal clear. We stand with Israel…and we will make sure it has what it needs to take care of its citizens and defend itself,” Biden said.

As always, Joe Biden made the speech about himself and compared losing his son Beau to Israelis whose family members were slaughtered by Hamas terrorists.

He just can’t help himself. Biden is a raging narcissist.

“Today Americans across the country are praying for all those families who have been ripped apart. A lot of us know how it feels. It leaves a black hole in your chest when you lose family, feeling like you’re being sucked in. The anger. The pain. The sense of hopelessness,” Biden said.

“This is what they mean by human tragedy,” he added.

Joe Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland surrounded by his family in 2015.

Biden is a disgrace for comparing his cancer-stricken son dying in a hospital to Israeli women and children horrifically butchered by Hamas terrorists.

Biden compares himself losing son Beau to Israelis whose family members were slaughtered by Hamas: "A lot of us know how it feels. It leaves a black hole in your chest when you lose family, feeling like you're being sucked in. The anger…pain…sense of hopelessness…tragedy" pic.twitter.com/BSnYOyUOM1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 10, 2023

