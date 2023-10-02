Biden Botches Name of Democrat Rep, Then Tells Her He Thinks She May Be His “19th Cousin” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks to celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act from the South Lawn of the White House.

The ADA was passed more than 3 decades ago to protect the rights of those with disabilities.

Hollywood actress Selma Blair who suffers from multiple sclerosis (MS) joined Biden on the South Lawn on Monday.

Biden got very handsy with Selma Blair as she walked away from the lectern (of course).

Biden mumbled through his remarks and at one point he botched the name of a Democrat lawmaker.

“Scanlon – I keep telling them I think we’re related. I found when I went to Ireland, they did my genealogy – I got a Scanlon background,” Biden said.

“So, I may be your 19th cousin,” he said.

Biden ‘jogged’ away after he finished his 15-minute speech.

