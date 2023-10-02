Biden Botches Name of Democrat Rep, Then Tells Her He Thinks She May Be His “19th Cousin” (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks to celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act from the South Lawn of the White House.

The ADA was passed more than 3 decades ago to protect the rights of those with disabilities.

Hollywood actress Selma Blair who suffers from multiple sclerosis (MS) joined Biden on the South Lawn on Monday.

Biden got very handsy with Selma Blair as she walked away from the lectern (of course).

WATCH:

Biden mumbled through his remarks and at one point he botched the name of a Democrat lawmaker.

“Scanlon – I keep telling them I think we’re related. I found when I went to Ireland, they did my genealogy – I got a Scanlon background,” Biden said.

“So, I may be your 19th cousin,” he said.

WATCH:

Biden ‘jogged’ away after he finished his 15-minute speech.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.