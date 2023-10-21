Biden Border Crisis: 269,735 Illegal Aliens Encountered At Southern Border in September – Highest Number Ever In Single Month

No matter what the Biden regime may tell our citizens about the border, statistics don’t lie. September now holds the record for most encounters with illegal aliens at an alarming 269,735. Then total up the fiscal year for 2023 and the number is at 2.47 million encounters with illegals! That is the highest for any year on record. These statistics are from Customs and Border Protection.

BREAKING: CBP reports there were 269,735 migrant encounters at the southern border in September, making it the highest single month ever recorded. CBP reports fiscal year 2023 now finishes with 2.47 million encounters, also the highest annual total ever recorded in a single year. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 21, 2023

Looking at the difference between the Trump and Biden administrations numbers is overwhelming. It tripled from 2020 to 2021 and has been climbing steady for the 2 years after that. It is not surprising considering that the Biden regime is intentionally keeping the border open.

The Biden administration has now set the all time record for recorded migrant encounters at the southern border for the last 3 years in a row, per CBP numbers. FY’23 – 2,475,669

FY’22 – 2,378,944

FY’21 – 1,734,686 FY’20 (Trump) – 458,088 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 21, 2023

Bill Melugin’s reporting has been very accurate with the numbers even before they were released to the public. The Biden regime released the data on Saturday probably in hopes less people would be paying attention since it is a weekend.

And a reminder that as usual, our CBP sources were spot on with the numbers before they were public, we had them days ago, and the Biden administration decided to release these record setting numbers on a Saturday. https://t.co/eNkQ1qyZij — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 21, 2023

Earlier this week, The Gateway Pundit reported just how bad the situation has become. There are numerous unchecked locations at the southern border which gives illegals plenty of opportunity to cross into the U.S.

While the mainstream media is covering up or not reporting the border invasion, Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice has been consistently showing us the reality of what is happening at the southern border.

In the following video, Ben talks about how Border Patrol resources have been directed toward the Lukeville area of Arizona not too far from Tucson. This has now left large portions of the border in Yuma wide open for illegal aliens to cross.

After he drove out to Yuma, Ben showed that there were blue flags flying in these unmanned areas which showed illegals the path to take to get picked up. In addition to that, there are water stations in these areas too. He gave an objective critique of weighing the well-being of those crossing the desert with the incentivization of inviting illegals to enter the U.S.