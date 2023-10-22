BBC Acknowledges Writer’s Aim to ‘Indoctrinate’ Unsuspecting Viewers with ‘Militant Woke Agenda’

The BBC has acknowledged that one of its writers, screenwriter Lily Seriki, has an agenda to “indoctrinate” unsuspecting viewers with her “militant woke agenda.”

The admission came when the broadcaster released information about the 2022-23 writers for its Drama Room.

Drama Room is a “1-year writer development scheme for writers identified through our Open Call and other talent searches.”

“The aim of the scheme is to encourage and develop the best in new drama writing and to give these writers the opportunity to build strong connections with producers and help them gain BBC broadcast commissions.”

Seriki’s bio reads:

Lily is a screenwriter. London born, bred and based. A recent graduate of the National Film and Television School's Screenwriting MA, her graduation pilot won the NFTS popcorn award and is now in development with Popcorn Group. She likes to write genre-bending stories centring the empowerment, joy, and friendships of girls and women who don't fit in. She's addicted to cuteness and social justice and hopes that by finding the recipe for irresistibly adorable characters, she will be able to indoctrinate many unsuspecting viewers with her militant woke agenda.

