Barack Obama Mum When Asked if Wife Michelle is Running For President (VIDEO)

Prominent political figures have recently predicted Michelle Obama will be the Democrat presidential nominee in 2024.

The majority of Democrat voters believe Joe Biden is too old to serve a second term so many are now speculating he will be replaced with California Governor Gavin Newsom… or perhaps Michelle Obama.

Ted Cruz said last month the Democrats are going to pull a surprise by drafting Michelle Obama to take Joe Biden’s place for the 2024 race.

“Here’s the scenario that I think is perhaps most likely, and most dangerous,” Senator Cruz said on his ‘Verdict with Ted Cruz’ podcast. “In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama.”

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin said Michelle Obama will be the Democrat Party’s 2024 nominee.

“Don’t be surprised,” Palin said last week. “But I still say it’ll be Michelle O’ #2024Election”

“Biden’s out,” she said.

Obama was spotted leaving Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. He stayed silent after he was asked if his wife Michelle is running for president.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama is on Steven Spielberg’s yacht in Portofino with Hollywood celebrity Tom Hanks and others.

Barack Obama was asked “Is Michelle running for president?” No comment from him. pic.twitter.com/0FzKyUfker — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 1, 2023

