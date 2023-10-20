Autistic 13-Year-Old Israeli Seen in Viral ‘Harry Potter’ Photo and Grandmother Found Murdered in Gaza

Noya Dan, an autistic 13-year-old Israeli girl and massive “Harry Potter” fan, was found murdered by Hamas terrorists after relatives believe they were kidnapped and taken to Gaza. Her grandmother, American-Israeli Carmela Dan, was found laying dead beside her.

Carmela was to have celebrated her 80th birthday on Tuesday.

The New York Post reports Noya and Carmela were found dead somewhere in Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday, according to Carmela’s family.

Noya’s mother, Galit Dan, told Israeli media that she was hiding in a panic room five miles away from her daughter when the kibbutz was overrun by the terrorists.

Noya had gone to her grandma’s house in Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 6 to stay the night, something relatives said she frequently did.

The Times of Israel reported:

“Carmela was in some ways like every ‘savta,’” said her cousin Abbey Onn, a Herzliya resident who has been representing the extended family in the media over the last 12 days. “She cooked and spoiled and they were a very close family, they all lived in the same kibbutz.” Carmela Dan was a woman who loved beauty, added Onn, with a deep passion for performance and dance and the family would often record videos together.

Galit shared voice messages of Noya’s final words to her with Israeli media.

Cruelty has no limits: 12 year-old Noya, with special needs, was taken from her bed and kidnapped to Gaza. All that remains for her mother is the last recording she sent her@ifatglick | #KanIsraelstory pic.twitter.com/JeUZ5ZH6sQ — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 17, 2023

Noya said in Hebrew, “Mom, there was a big boom at the door that scared me. All the windows in grandma’s house were broken at the entrance. Because there was another boom, there are many broken windows. Mommy, I’m scared.”

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling shared the tragic news of Nola’s initial capture:

Kidnapping children is despicable and wholly unjustifiable. For obvious reasons, this picture has hit home with me. May Noya and all hostages taken by Hamas be returned soon, safely, to their families. https://t.co/YIbf3egib4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 16, 2023

Jason Greenberg, a relative who lives in the U.S., told WBZ-TV that the Israel Defense Forces informed him Wednesday of their murder.

Greenberg also shared that Noya and Carmela are two of five family members kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. The family members still missing are Ofer Kalderon, 50; Sahar Kalderon, 16; and Erez Kalderon, 12.

Onn, told CBS News that the Ofer, Sahar and Erez are still missing.