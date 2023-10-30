Anti-Christian Bigot Jen Psaki Warns Democrats that Speaker Mike Johnson Is Dangerous Because He Is a “Bible-Believing Christian” (Video)

Democrats are becoming more godless and wicked by the day.

It wasn’t an accident that they booed God at their 2012 convention.

The far left media was shocked when Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) was elected House Speaker last week. They had to work quickly to find dirt on the Constitutional Attorney and man of faith.

The godless party finally decided on a sure-fire tactic. They’re going to attack him on his faith!

Former Biden spokesperson Jen Psaki led the charge on MSNBC this weekend.

Jen Psaki: At first glance, Mike Johnson does seem fine. Fineish? Conservative, yes. But he once started a civility caucus with a Democrat. And, I mean, if nothing else, he wears a suit and has glasses. How threatening can this guy actually be? Well, he gave us all a little clue as to how he would govern in an interview this week. Video clip of Speaker Mike Johnson: I am a Bible believing Christian. Someone asked me today in the media, they said, it’s curious, people are curious, what does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun? I said, well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my worldview. Jen Psaki: You heard that, right. The Bible doesn’t just inform his worldview. It is his worldview. In fact, during his first speech in his new job, Johnson suggested that his election as speaker was an act of God. Talk about a bit of a humble brag there! So what exactly has God apparently called on Mike Johnson to do? Well, his views on policy are essentially what you’d expect from a religious fundamentalist. They’re more divisive than they are divine.

This is open discrimination based on his religious faith.

Did you ever imagine in your lifetime that we would have a major American party that hated Christians?

They openly despise Christians.

Wow.