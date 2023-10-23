Argentina Elections: Leftist Candidate Sergio Massa Unexpectedly Wins First Round in Over Wildly Popular Javier Milei – Run-Off Scheduled Nov. 19

What a joke.
The leftist government’s candidate and failed Economy Minister Sergio Massa “unexpectedly” won the first round of voting in Argentina on Sunday.

The two top candidates will hold a runoff election.

Wildly popular Libertarian candidate Javier Milei was expected to win on Sunday but it was not to be.

Milei was MOBBED by crowds as he cast his vote earlier in the day.

Catturd weighed in on the unexpected results.

Milei and Massa are heading to a run-off on November 19th.

Milei lost votes to a conservative candidate in the race.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

