Argentina Elections: Leftist Candidate Sergio Massa Unexpectedly Wins First Round in Over Wildly Popular Javier Milei – Run-Off Scheduled Nov. 19

What a joke.

The leftist government’s candidate and failed Economy Minister Sergio Massa “unexpectedly” won the first round of voting in Argentina on Sunday.

The two top candidates will hold a runoff election.

Wildly popular Libertarian candidate Javier Milei was expected to win on Sunday but it was not to be.

Milei was MOBBED by crowds as he cast his vote earlier in the day.

ARGENTINA: 2023 Election PROJECTION: in a massive upset, leftist Sergio Massa won the first round, but will still face right-wing libertarian Javier Milei in a runoff vote. pic.twitter.com/Q0mVg9Xm3Q — Reagan Republican (@_Reaganite_) October 23, 2023

Catturd weighed in on the unexpected results.

There’s no fair elections anywhere in the world now. It’s all a scam. https://t.co/OKexcJEIw9 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 23, 2023

Milei and Massa are heading to a run-off on November 19th.

BREAKING: With 78% of the voting tables counted in the Argentina presidential election, it appears Sergio Massa and Javier Milei will be headed to a run-off on November 19th. pic.twitter.com/eUWzS1BJcQ — JoMa (@joma_gc) October 23, 2023

ARGENTINA: 2023 Election PROJECTION: in a massive upset, leftist Sergio Massa won the first round, but will still face right-wing libertarian Javier Milei in a runoff vote. pic.twitter.com/Q0mVg9Xm3Q — Reagan Republican (@_Reaganite_) October 23, 2023

Milei lost votes to a conservative candidate in the race.