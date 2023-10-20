Angry Palestinian Confronts CNN Reporter During Live Broadcast, Chants “F*ck CNN” and Accuses Leftist Network of Being “Genocide Supporters” (VIDEO)

Far-left CNN came under fire, not from conservatives, but from the very people on the ground they report about. As tensions continue to rise in the West Bank, a group of local Palestinians openly expressed their dissatisfaction with the liberal network, particularly targeting correspondent Sara Sidner during a live broadcast.

Sidner and her team were reporting on the streets of Ramallah, West Bank where residents had taken to the streets to protest what they believe is Israel’s continued unjust treatment of their community.

One individual, visibly angered, confronted Sidner directly while on-air and criticized the outlet’s biased covering, accusing her of being a genocide reporter.

“You are a genocide supporter. You are not welcome here,” one angry Palestinian shouted in her face.

The man continued shouting “F-ck CNN” at Sidner and pointed at her while the crowd began to gather around her.

Quick intervention by her security team ensured Sidner’s safety. Once at a distance, she turned back to describe what had just happened, stating, “You can see the intensity of emotions here. People are clearly upset with CNN’s coverage of the situation, as you just witnessed.”

WATCH: