“The American People Are Thirsty for Change – Hungry for Leadership” – Jim Jordan Holds Press Conference Before Today’s Vote for Speaker

Judiciary Chairman and popular conservative Jim Jordan held a press conference on Friday morning before today’s vote for House Speaker.

There were 22 RINO holdouts who refuse to honor the will of their voters. Jordan is wildly popular with the conservative AND MAGA base of Republican voters.

On Friday Jim Jordan told reporters, “The American people are thirsty for change, they are hungry for leadership, and frankly, they know the White House cannot provide it, they know the Senate won’t lead, and they are looking for House Republicans to step up.”

House Republicans will be voting today again for Speaker. The fools who continue to vote against Jordan better line up their lobbyist jobs because they will soon be unemployed.

Jim Jordan added, “Our plan is to elect a speaker this weekend.”

Jim Jordan’s most likeable quality is that he’s genuine – and people can feel it.

The country needs Jim Jordan.