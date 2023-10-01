90,000 Ukrainians Lost to Meat Grinder: “Western Idiots Pushing Us Towards WW III,” Russian Ex-President Warns

Western “idiots“ are “actively pushing us towards World War III,” former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram Sunday. Ukraine’s October counteroffensive plan is “camouflage for Zelensky’s scheme to steal more money from the West,” Sputnik News quotes former State Department liaison Lt. Scott Bennett as Ukrainian casualties top 90,000 since June 4.



“The number of high-ranking morons is rising in NATO member states,” Medvedev wrote, attacking the UK’s newly appointed Defense Secretary Grant Shapps as a “freshly minted cretin” for suggesting sending UK military trainers to Ukraine, making them a “legitimate target” for Russian attacks, Medvedev threatened.

UK instructors in Ukraine would be “mercilessly destroyed, and no longer as mercenaries, but precisely as British NATO specialists,” the former president wrote.

Medvedev also blasted the head of the German Bundestag defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, as “another fool” for urging Germany to send Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine for attacks on Russia, claiming this would be “in full compliance with international law.”

“In this case, (Russian) strikes on German factories where those missiles are being made would also be in full compliance with international law,” Medvedev said.

As losses from the Ukrainian counter-offensive top 90,000, Russia obviously feels emboldened to issue more threats against Ukraine and the west. On the anniversary of the accession of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to Russia on Sept. 2022, Medvedev threatened Russia would be conquering more territory in Ukraine.

The war will go on until the current regime in Kiev is “destroyed and the historic Russian territories are liberated from the enemy,” Medvedev wrote Saturday. “Victory will be ours. And there will be more new regions within Russia,” the ex-President wrote.

As Ukraine and the NATO-aligned Institute for the Study of War continue to claim minimal advances on the Zaporozhye front, pro-Russian website SouthFront released grueling combat footage seeming to show horrific battlefield losses suffered by Ukrainian forces. Russian drone footage claimed to show a “cemetery” of about 30 Ukrainian armored vehicles destroyed in the area of Rabotino-Verbovoe in the Zaporozhye region.

Fighting has been particularly intense on the Donetsk front near Artemovsk and Avdeevka, where the Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have repelled 31 attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russia claims Ukraine lost more than 1,760 troops, 40 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, as well as 70 motor vehicles Sept. 24-29, and 430 men in the last 24 hours alone.

The AFU command was forced to redeploy units of the 33rd, 67th and 110th mechanized brigades from other fronts in order to make up for significant losses of manpower during failed assaults on Kleshcheyevka and Andreevka near Donetsk, Russia claims.

“The enemy’s losses (on the Donetsk front) over the past 24 hours amounted to 430 Ukrainian servicepeople killed and wounded, four armored combat vehicles and two cars. In the course of counter-battery fighting, a US-made M777 howitzer, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were hit,” the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed.

The problems faced by Ukrainian troops in the course of their counteroffensive in Artyomovsk are similar to those faced in the Zaporozhye region, Russian journalist Vladislav Ugolny writes on Russia Today: “The AFU doesn’t have sufficient forces and means to break through Russian defense. As a result, battles have turned into a ‘meat grinder’ of infantry units supported from afar by armored vehicles, artillery, and, in Russia’s case, aviation.”

“If anything, making progress near Artyomovsk would only harm Ukrainian forces – the price of advancing in this direction is growing by the day while the odds of achieving real success remain minimal,” Ugolny writes. “Yet instead of learning from the mistakes of the first ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’, Kiev continues to fall into the same trap.”

“The American media, the most professional liars and propagandists since (Nazi) Germany’s Goebbels, have already planted in the minds of Americans that ‘Trump supporters’ are becoming Russia-sympathizing domestic terrorists who may try and assassinate Biden,” former US Army psychological warfare officer and State Department counter-terrorism analyst Lt. Scott Bennett warned.

Speaking to Sputnik News’s Oleg Burunov, Bennett called Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky “a madman, or being told what to do by madmen—or both. I suspect the latter. “

The alleged Ukrainian October counteroffensive plan is “camouflage for Zelensky’s scheme to steal more money from the West, and show some kind of good faith effort that would invite future ‘re-construction’ donations and investments by the West. The military reality is that Ukraine is destroyed, the war is essentially over, and the Russian military and people have prevailed.”