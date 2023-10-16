Died Unexpectedly: 16-Year-Old Texas High Schooler Dies Mysteriously At Cross-Country Meet

A 16-year-old Texas boy died suddenly after running a race for his high school at a cross country meet.

Angel Hernandez, a sophomore at Chisholm Trail High School in Texas, just finished first in a three-mile race and collapsed after he crossed the finish line on October 13th. He was taken to the hospital but unfortunately passed away.

CBS reported:

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One North Texas community is mourning the loss of a teenage runner who died after competing in a cross country meet last week. Sixteen-year-old Angel Hernandez died Friday, Oct. 13 after finishing first in a three-mile race at the district cross country meet, according to The Cinco Peso Press, Chisholm Trail High School’s newspaper. He reportedly collapsed after crossing the finish line and was subsequently taken to a local hospital where he passed away. Hernandez was a sophomore at the high school, which is part of Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. On Friday, he was voted “Athlete of the Week,” of which head cross country coach Joseph Gifford shared his condolences.

His coach Joseph Gifford said of Angel: “He worked hard and was an amazing teammate. Words cannot express our feelings for him and his family. Thank you, Angel, for all your hard work and determination. You will be extremely missed.”

Hernandez also had extensive experience in martial arts, particularly in the discipline of Karate.

He also has a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical and funeral expenses.

Watch:

It seems lately that young athletes have been either dying or suffering from serious heart conditions. The Gateway Pundit reported back in July about Bronny James, the son of Lebron James who had a heart attack on the basketball court, but thankfully survived.

As reported earlier — Bronny James, the son of NBA Star Lebron James, suffered medical emergency at basketball practice in July of this year and was rushed to the hospital.

Bronny, who recently committed to play college basketball at USC, was rushed to the ICU after suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at USC over the summer.