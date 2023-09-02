YouTube ‘Parenting Advice’ Star Arrested after Starving Child with Duct Tape Around The Extremities Escapes From Home and Runs to Neighbors for Help

YouTube “parenting advice” star Ruby Franke was arrested after an emaciated and abused child with duct tape on the extremities escaped her home and ran to a neighbor for help.

The child had duct tape and open wounds.

Franke talked about having a dirty little secret days before the child escaped her home.

She was actually giving advice on parenting!

Rudy told viewers last year her child was praying to God to help her survive. Ruby said, “I thought it was the cutest thing.”

Page 6 reported:

YouTube star Ruby Franke of the “8 Passengers” channel was arrested Wednesday after an “emaciated” child with duct tape around their extremities escaped and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

The arrest record, obtained by Page Six Thursday, states that the child fled through a window of Franke’s business partner Jodi Hildebrandt’s house in Ivins, Utah, and asked the neighbor for food and water — but when the Good Samaritan noticed duct tape on the child’s ankles and wrists, they called police.

“The calling party stated the juvenile appeared to be emaciated and malnourished, with open wounds and duct tape around the extremities,” a statement from local authorities reads.

Police on the scene described the unidentified child’s wounds, neglect and malnourishment to be so “severe” that they transported the victim to the nearby Saint George Regional Hospital.

