YouTube ‘Parenting Advice’ Star Arrested after Starving Child with Duct Tape Around The Extremities Escapes From Home and Runs to Neighbors for Help

YouTube “parenting advice” star Ruby Franke was arrested after an emaciated and abused child with duct tape on the extremities escaped her home and ran to a neighbor for help.

The child had duct tape and open wounds.

Franke talked about having a dirty little secret days before the child escaped her home.

Franke and her podcasting partner were arrested after police responded to a report of an “emaciated and malnourished” child with “open wounds and duct tape around the extremities” (via @toofab)https://t.co/MtgRauM1VZ — TMZ (@TMZ) September 1, 2023

She was actually giving advice on parenting!

I had never heard of this absolute ghoul until yesterday and holy fuck. The shit people are digging up is really horrific. The bubbly nonchalance while she’s medically neglecting her own child is really disturbing. #RubyFranke pic.twitter.com/O9yf87RFi8 — ᴰᵉᵛⁱˢᵉᵈᶜʰᵃᵒˢ (@devisedchaos) September 1, 2023

Rudy told viewers last year her child was praying to God to help her survive. Ruby said, “I thought it was the cutest thing.”

Watching Ruby Franke here I see a Lori Vallow disturbance. 😳 Ruby is sick and can’t even see it? Her little girl prayed to survive and Ruby thought it was cute and laughed. The Frankes and Jodi Hildebrandt belong in prison. #RubyFranke pic.twitter.com/mykdzSyiw2 — Amy Smith (@watchkeep) September 1, 2023

Page 6 reported: