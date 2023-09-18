You Can’t Make This Up: Doctors Are Now Struggling to Differentiate Between Covid, Allergies, and Common Cold – ‘We Only Knew It Was Covid Because We Tested’

Medical professionals are finding it increasingly challenging to distinguish between Covid-19, allergies, and the common cold.

Gone are the days when the loss of taste or smell and a dry cough were the telltale signs of Covid-19.

According to Dr. Erick Eiting, vice chair of operations for emergency medicine at Mount Sinai Downtown in New York City, the symptoms have shifted.

“It isn’t the same typical symptoms that we were seeing before. It’s a lot of congestion, sometimes sneezing, usually a mild sore throat,” he shared with NBC News.

He mentioned that a sore throat usually appears first, followed by nasal congestion.

Eiting admitted that the only reason they identified it as COVID was due to the testing; otherwise, it would have been mistaken for a mere cough or cold.

“The only way that we knew that it was Covid was because we happened to be testing them,” Eiting said.

More from Audacy News:

So, when it comes to who is being hospitalized now with symptoms being reportedly milder, the CDC says that the 80% increase in weekly average was largely contributed to by those ages 75 and up, followed by babies six months and younger and adults ages 65 to 74. The U.S. is currently recording approximately 19,000 Covid hospitalizations per week, according to the CDC. The CDC reported that since January, most people hospitalized for Covid had not received a bivalent booster dose of the vaccine. Still, cases have continued to decline over the last two years, and a recent study published this month found that the drop in Covid rates began once the omicron variant became the dominant strain of the virus. Researchers in the study shared that they did not know if milder disease contributed to the trend or if it was caused by population immunity.

The Zoe COVID Symptom Study, which collects data on self-reported symptoms in the U.K., has also documented this trend. The study suggests that a sore throat became more common after the Omicron variant became dominant in late 2021. Loss of smell, by contrast, became less widespread.

The study used data collected from the ZOE app, which tracks symptoms reported by individuals who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The study focuses on two specific time periods: one when the Delta variant was prevalent and another when the Omicron variant was prevalent.

The study, which is funded by NIH, also suggested that the rate of hospital admissions was slightly lower during the period when Omicron was prevalent.

Recall that the Gateway Pundit reported in December 2021 that the CDC will withdraw the emergency use authorization of the PCR test for COVID-19 testing. The CDC urged laboratories to look for alternatives to “facilitate detection and differentiation” between the flu and COVID virus.

Via the CDC website:

In preparation for this change, CDC recommends clinical laboratories and testing sites that have been using the CDC 2019-nCoV RT-PCR assay select and begin their transition to another FDA-authorized COVID-19 test. CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses. Such assays can facilitate continued testing for both influenza and SARS-CoV-2 and can save both time and resources as we head into influenza season.

This explains the disappearance of Flu cases in the US in 2020. It also inflated the COVID cases, as Dr. Fauci and the DC elites knew would happen.

Even former CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted this, saying the testing at the end of quarantine is no longer needed because PCR tests are faulty and can stay positive for up to 12 weeks. The CDC has known about the faulty PCR tests from the beginning, but they used the tests to destroy the economy and unseat Trump. Walensky finally admitted what we have known to be true for nearly two years: Faulty PCR tests plus long quarantine times have created a “casedemic.” “So, what we do know is the PCR test after infection can be positive for up to 12 weeks so that is not going to be helpful,” Walensky said Wednesday on “Good Morning America.” She continued, “You’re not going to be transmitting during all of that period of time. We’ve seen that in study after study.” Walensky also admitted the antigen test people were taking five days after Covid infection was faulty and therefore no longer needed.

The Gateway Pundit reported that a study out of Israel has seemingly confirmed that individuals who have natural immunity have better protection against the NEW DELTA VARIANT than people who are fully vaccinated.

The team of researchers, from Maccabi Healthcare and Tel Aviv University, published their study to medRxiv.org.

‘This study demonstrated that natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, ‘ the team of researchers wrote.

Not just a little bit better, either. People who have taken both doses of the Pfizer jab are 13 TIMES more likely to have a breakthrough infection, and are even at a “greater risk for Covid-19 hospitalizations.”

MOST NOTABLY, the study also found – Three months after a 2nd dose, the risk of contracting Covid was 13.06 times higher among the vaccinated and they are 27 TIMES more likely to experience symptoms.

After adjusting for comorbidities, we found a 27.02-fold risk (95% CI, 12.7 to 57.5) for symptomatic breakthrough infection as opposed to symptomatic reinfection (P<0.001) (Table 2b). None of the covariates were significant, except for age ≥60 years.

TGP also reported that study conducted by scientists from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Moderna Inc. showed that mRNA vaccines hurt the long-term immunity to Covid-19 after contracting infection compared to unvaccinated people.

Researchers performed a placebo-controlled vaccine efficacy trial published at medRxiv, to evaluate anti-nucleocapsid antibody (anti-N Ab) seropositivity in Moderna vaccine efficacy after Covid-19 infection.

“To evaluate for evidence of prior infection in a person with a history of COVID-19 vaccination, a test that specifically evaluates anti-N should be used. Past infection is best determined by serologic testing that indicates the presence of anti-N antibody,” according to the CDC.

The study analyzed data from 1,789 participants (1,298 placebo recipients and 491 vaccine recipients) with Covid-19 infection at 99 sites in the US during the blinded phase (through March 2021).

The study concludes that anti-nucleocapsid antibody (anti-N Abs) may have lower sensitivity in patients vaccinated with Moderna who become infected. The study also mentioned that the anti-N Ab response in unvaccinated persons has been reported to be durable, with half-life estimates ranging from 68 to 283 days.

Among the participants with confirmed Covid-19 illness, only 21 out of 52 (40%) of people who received the Moderna shots had antibodies compared to the placebo recipients, 605 out 648 (93%).

TGP also reported a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that unvaccinated people who recovered from COVID-19 were better protected than those who were vaccinated and not previously infected during the recent delta surge.

The researchers evaluated the data from 1.1 million Covid-19 cases among adults in California and New York (which account for 18% of the U.S. population) from May 30 to Nov. 20, 2021.

According to the study, during May–November 2021, case and hospitalization rates were highest among individuals who were unvaccinated without a previous diagnosis.

“Before Delta became the predominant variant in June, case rates were higher among persons who survived a previous infection than persons who were vaccinated alone. By early October, persons who survived a previous infection had lower case rates than persons who were vaccinated alone,” the study stated.

The study confirmed something that we’ve known for a long time that “natural immunity” acquired through previous infection of COVID is more potent than experimental vaccines.

Dr. Fauci was finally asked in 2021 why people with natural immunity should be required to get the Covid vaccine.

CNN contributor Dr. Sanjay Gupta asked Fauci on Friday about a new study out of Israel that essentially confirms people with natural immunity have better protection against Covid than people who are fully vaccinated.

“There was a study that came out of Israel about natural immunity and basically the headline was that natural immunity provides a lot of protection – even better than the vaccines alone,” Gupta said.

“Should they also get the vaccine? How do you make the case to [people with natural immunity]”? Gupta asked Fauci.

“You know, that’s a really good point,” Fauci said. “I don’t have a really firm answer on that.”

If natural immunity still needs to be discussed and researched, why did Joe Biden issue mandates forcing vaccination on millions of Americans?