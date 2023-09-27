WTH?? Naked Transgenders Stand in Front of 10-12 Yr Old Children And Explain Why They Had “Sex-Changing” Surgery On Kids TV Show [VIDEO]

“Simply Naked,” a TV show made for kids that airs in the Netherlands and features naked men and women who disrobe in front of 10-12-year-old children, has been dubbed a show for pedophiles by critics from around the world.

The TV show exposes completely nude adults to young children, whose job is to ask questions about the bodies of the fully naked men and women.

Daily Mail reported on the “Simply Naked” show for kids and those involved in the show who defended it in March 2021- TV presenter Edson da Graça told NOS: “The aim is to teach children that each and every body is different and that not all bodies are perfect.” Elsbeth Reitzema from the Rutgers sexual health foundation, which collaborated with NOS to produce the series, said that the steady stream of semi-pornographic images that children see every day on television and online gave them a distorted view of the human body. “Those who see ordinary naked bodies more often have a more positive body image,” she said. The public broadcaster said in a statement: “The children knew exactly what was going to happen, and they could say how they felt during the program at any time. … We had expected a bit of a ruckus. Not everyone will think this is for children, and that’s OK. It’s up to the parents to decide if their children can watch.”

And if normalizing children having “normal” conversations with naked adults standing in front of them (grooming children) isn’t bad enough, the show has now taken an even more disturbing turn.

A top conservative influencer on Twitter (‘X’), Dom Lucre, shared a highly disturbing video this afternoon that shows kids between the ages of 10-12 having conversations with adults who’ve had transgender surgery (mutilated their bodies to fulfill their desire to morph into a different gender) about how they feel.

After a male who had his penis removed explains to a young girl how he now has a “vagina,” the beautiful young girl tells the interviewer, “At first, you think ‘huh?’ But then you realize that it’s actually pretty normal.”

Mission accomplished. Both concepts the Left is aggressively pushing on our children, that pedophilia is normal, and there’s no such thing as a man and a woman are accomplished in one sick TV show made for CHILDREN!

WATCH;

There is a Kid’s TV show in the Netherlands called ‘Simply Naked’ where adults get naked in front of children. In this episode, a transgender got undressed in front of 10 and 12-year-olds. pic.twitter.com/U53xBoUU1N — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 26, 2023

The “News Junkie” addresses one of the “normal” episodes of the “kids show” that features straight naked adults in his podcast. The host does an excellent job of helping people to understand better the sick and twisted show in which parents are allowing their children to become active participants as well as viewers. He also shows a classroom of kids who appear offended by the video they are being forced to watch.