World Economic Forum with John Kerry’s Daughter Vanessa Suggests Using “Emotion” from Pandemic and “Storytelling” To Advance Climate Crisis Narrative

Biden Climate Czar John Kerry’s daughter Vanessa Kerry has clearly learned a great deal about manipulating the public from dear old dad.

Vanessa, the World Health Organization’s special envoy for climate change, spoke on a World Economic Forum panel to discuss how to successfully prey on the public’s fear and emotions following the pandemic to push the “climate crisis” narrative.

World Economic Forum agenda contributor Jemilah Mahmood also spoke on the panel.

Mahmood: The pandemic was an opportunity, I think all over the world, people realize how important health was…..how now do we take that emotion…of the health factors so critical but guess what guys, the climate crisis is creating more health issues than you can ever imagine, but no one has been able to make that link in the past.

I think we are living in an age now, a time now, were we need to grasp this opportunity and work together and really build on that, right?

Kerry: And I want to ask you a question about that for a moment though…because you’re right…I feel the same way about Covid taught us all these lessons learned and we should be incorporating that….and the climate crisis is going to be so much worse.

But I believe we were talking a little before we started the panel that people have forgotten….

Mahmood: People have forgotten.

Kerry: …that people have forgotten and don’t care. How do we keep that front and center?

(Crosstalk)

Mahmood: Absolutely right and we were just talking about it earlier ‘have people have forgotten about Covid?’

So I think it’s about the storytelling element. I think that a lot of the things we see on health are very doom and gloom very very much, even on the climate issue, right, the extent that people feel ‘I can’t deal with this anymore …I can’t do this.’

But telling, you know, really inspiring stories about what is possible if we work together.

It is unclear if Vanessa traveled by private jet, as her father favors, to the event.