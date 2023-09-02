Wisconsin Republican Senate Hold Historic Hearing on Appointing a New Administrator of Elections

Guest post by Jefferson Davis

Madison – In what can only be described as “historic”, the Wisconsin Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection held an Informational Hearing on the consideration of the Wisconsin Election Commission’s unanimous recommendation to nominate the current Administrator of Election to be reappointed for a new 4-year term to end on July 1, 2027, per Wisconsin State Statute 15.61.

The majority of the Wisconsin Elections Commission Members unanimously voted on June 27, 2023, to reappoint the current Administrator of Elections for a new 4-year term that was to end on June 30, 2023, by following the law and State Statute 15.61.

The 3 liberal progressive democrat Commissioners abstained from voting to reappoint the Administrator of Elections, while the 3 republican Commissioners voted in the majority to unanimously reappoint the current Administrator of Elections for a new 4-year term to end on July 1, 2027.

Realizing that liberal progressive democrats were angling to break the law and to keep the current Administrator of Elections in place indefinitely, the Wisconsin State Senate unanimously passed SR 3 on June 28, 2023, to have the Senate follow the law per State Statute 15.61 and consider the nomination of the current Administrator of Elections for a new 4-year term to end on July 1, 2027.

There is no “vacancy” for the position of Administrator of Elections.

There is a recommendation of the Wisconsin Election Commission to the Wisconsin Senate to reappoint the current Administrator of Elections to a new 4-year term to end on July 1, 2027.

The Wisconsin State Senate has the final confirmation of the Administrator of Elections as State Statute 15.61 specifically states that the Administrator of Elections shall be appointed by a majority of Members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission with the advice and consent of the Wisconsin State Senate.

The current Administrator of Elections has been the subject of heavy criticism and scrutiny regarding the administration of elections in Wisconsin over the past 3 years with The Gateway Pundit posting many articles from many different perspectives including voting machines being connected to the internet .

The current Administrator of Elections was involved in Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College Votes being awarded to the Democrat Candidate for President in 2020 when all precincts in the state had reported with President Trump holding an insurmountable lead at midnight by some 110,000 votes.

A “lost” flash drive was then mysteriously found at 3:26 A.M. on November 4, 2020, by the City of Milwaukee Elections Director with some 170,000 “absentee” ballots that needed to be tabulated.

Shazamm, the first 20,000 votes go to President Trump and now he is ahead by 130,000 votes.

But the remaining 150,682 votes all go to the democrat candidate to provide the margin of victory (20, 682) and Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College Votes.

Email exchanges between Zuckerberg Staffers and the City of Milwaukee Elections Clerk show them congratulating each other on the job well done of knowing exactly how votes were needed at midnight to push the democrat candidate over the top in securing Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College Votes.

The current Administrator of Elections and Wisconsin Elections Commission completely accepted the explanation of the City of Milwaukee Elections Director and never asked any questions.

Wisconsin is one of a handful of states that has an Administrator of Elections.

The overwhelming majority of states (43) elect or have the governor/legislature appoint an Administrator of Elections.

The Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection opened the Informational Hearing to all citizens who wanted to speak in favor or opposition to the appointment of the current Administrator of Elections for a new 4-year term.

The Senate Hearing Room was standing room only and an overflow room had to be set up for an additional 15-20 attendees.

Attendees were given 5 minutes to speak.

Twenty-seven attendees spoke in favor of replacing the current Administrator of Elections.

Four attendees, including one of Wisconsin Election Commission Members, spoke in favor of reappointing the current Administrator of Elections.

The Informational Hearing lasted for 4 hours.

Some of the more riveting testimony was provided from the four following perspectives with 5–6 minute videos:

Justice Gableman, Office of Special Counsel – Where is Administrator Wolfe? (click here – https://www.dropbox. com/scl/fo/ 8wthkzadkxd4kx0237gzr/h/ Michael%20Gableman%20Adresses% 20Senate%20Committee%20-%20HD% 201080p.mov?rlkey= 6jjdlyzut7e19sk6y2wuo5yvx&dl=0 ).

Voter Data Analyst Bernegger – Who is secretly storing voter data Administrator Wolfe? (click here – https://www.dropbox.com/scl/ fo/8wthkzadkxd4kx0237gzr/h/ Peter%20Bernegger%20Addresses% 20Senate%20Committee%20-%20HD% 201080p.mov?rlkey= 6jjdlyzut7e19sk6y2wuo5yvx&dl=0 ).

Election Fraud Crime Preventer Stone – Deposing Administrator Wolfe (click here – https://www.dropbox.com/scl/ fo/8wthkzadkxd4kx0237gzr/h/ Jay%20Stone%20Addresses% 20Senate%20Committee%20-%20HD% 201080p.mov?rlkey= 6jjdlyzut7e19sk6y2wuo5yvx&dl=0 ).