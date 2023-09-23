Who’s Bossing Biden? After Joe Biden Announces Trip to Join UAW Picket Line to Counter Trump, Former Jill Biden Press Sec Panics: “Ugh no, please don’t do this to him”

Michael LaRosa, former White House Press Secretary for Jill Biden, is begging Joe Biden’s handler’s to not have him go join the United Auto Workers picket line next week, after Biden posted an announcement he was headed on Tuesday to support striking workers in Michigan. The scheduling of Biden’s trip comes after President Trump announced he will be meeting with striking workers on Wednesday in Michigan.



File screen image of Biden arguing with union workers in Detroit, March 10, 2020. (Video added at end of article)

LaRosa posted on X Twitter, “Ugh no, please don’t do this to him. These engineered performances ALWAYS come across as awkward, overrehearsed, & phony, especially through visual mediums like TV. Powerful performances happen organically, naturally, & unplanned (Think Reagan, Clinton, Pete, Trump)#moments (1/2)”

Biden’s announcement, “Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create. It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs.”

LaRosa followed, questioning Biden’s strategy of focusing so heavily on the diminishing union/manufacturing vote, “Also, in 2020, 20% voters ID’d as a union household. 21% MI 18% PA 14% WI *See WAPO’s @crampell > Bidenomics isn’t working bc it seems to be “fixated on a sector that almost no Americans work in anymore, that doesn’t feel relevant to their daily lives””

Excerpt from the Washington Post column by Catherine Rampell published September 10 cited by LaRosa:

DEARBORN, Mich. — “Bidenomics” still isn’t resonating with the American people. Despite ultralow unemployment, moderating inflation and (so far) no signs of a much-anticipated recession, Americans are down on the economy and President Biden’s stewardship of it. Left-wing pundits blame partisanship for warping consumers’ perceptions or the media’s bad-news bias. Those explanations have some merit, but there’s another potential reason Democrats’ economic agenda hasn’t caught on: their myopic focus on manufacturing. That is, maybe Americans don’t feel like Bidenomics is working for them because it seems to be fixated on a sector that almost no Americans work in anymore, that doesn’t feel relevant to their daily lives and that isn’t actually doing so great right now. …Manufacturing represents about one-tenth of overall gross domestic product; its share of total employment is even smaller, around 8 percent. That’s because the industry has become increasingly automated and needs fewer workers for any given amount of production. The United States actually manufactures nearly as much stuff today as it ever did, by inflation-adjusted value; it just does so with fewer people and more robots.

An updated Politico headline on Tuesday captured the Democrat panic over Trump’s Michigan move: “‘Trump scooped us’: Dems sound alarm on Biden’s handling of the auto worker strike; Donald Trump’s decision to head to Detroit for a speech next week is setting off alarms among some Joe Biden allies.”

The original headline was, “‘He boxed Biden in’: Dems fear Trump is outfoxing Biden on the auto worker strike”

No one panics over Trump being in an unscripted moment:

Biden, on the other hand, has trouble even with scripted moments:

UPDATE: WXYZ-TV video of Biden swearing at and arguing with union workers over gun rights in Detroit, March 10, 2020