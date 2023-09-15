WHAT? Dr. Fauci ADMITS Covid-19 Vaccines CAUSE Myocarditis | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-In-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories over the weekend in under 10 minutes.

“The former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, confirmed during an interview on ABC’s “This Week” that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can cause myocarditis, particularly in young men.”

“Tensions within the Republican Party reached a boiling point this week as Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) publicly challenged House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, accusing him of failing to deliver on campaign promises that allowed him to assume his leadership role in January.”

“Oliver Anthony — the singer and songwriter of the hit “Rich Men North of Richmond”– apologized to fans for a show being canceled after he was booked to appear in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the end of the month.

Anthony was angry that the venue, the nightclub Cotton Eyed Joe, was charging $99 for tickets, plus another $199 for a meet-and-greet pass, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.”

“Three separate coin shop owners have found their bank accounts suddenly shut down without any prior notice or explanation from their financial institutions.”

“Newly emerged 9/11 video shows previously unseen angle of second plane hitting south tower – uploader claims to “Accidentally Left It Private” on YouTube for almost 2 decades”

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.