WEAK: Bill Maher Caves – Won’t Relaunch Show While Writer Strike Continues

Last week, Bill Maher announced that he was relaunching his ‘Real Time’ show even though the writer strike is still happening in Hollywood.

Maher claimed that he was doing it because so many other members of his staff were struggling financially.

Now he is reversing his decision. He is caving to pressure from the far left.

FOX News reports:

Bill Maher reverses decision to bring back show amid strike negotiations, hopes they ‘finally get this done’ After initially declaring his show would return amid the writers strike, talk show host Bill Maher announced Monday he has reversed that decision for the time being. “Real Time with Bill Maher’s” 21st season was cut short after Hollywood writers went on strike in May. Writers are asking for higher pay, a guaranteed number of writers per room, better residuals and safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the writing process in their list of demands. With no foreseeable end to the strike, Maher initially revealed that the show would return without writers and simply skip the segments that rely on writers. “Real Time is coming back, unfortunately, sans writers or writing,” he wrote last week. “It has been five months, and it is time to bring people back to work. The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns,” noting later that “there still seems to be nothing happening” in terms of negotiations.

Activists on the left must have really gone after Maher and his crew.

Bill Maher has delayed returning to his HBO talk show during the ongoing strike by writers and actors. The decision follows similar pauses over the weekend by “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “The Talk” and “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” https://t.co/qFm6d2KKnC — The Associated Press (@AP) September 18, 2023

Either way, this decision looks pretty weak.