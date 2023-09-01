WATCH: WaPo Columnist Walks Off Podcast After Getting Confronted With Joe Biden’s Business Dealings with Hunter

One good way to tell that the walls are closing in on the Biden Crime Family is by watching the reaction of legacy media “journalists” dedicated to running cover for the Regime.

A columnist from the Washington Post named Philip Bump best exhibited the media’s panic with his behavior during a podcast and immediately afterward.

As the New York Post’s Miranda Devine reported, Bump spoke with Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman on his podcast. Bump was grilled about the Joe Biden’s connections to his son Hunter’s business dealings, particularly with the fact the White House occupant was receiving millions in kickbacks.

Column’s up: How a Comedy Cellar podcast backfired on one of Joe Biden’s media gatekeepers … or things that go Bump in the night! https://t.co/Fs4H9uLgp2 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 31, 2023

Throughout the interview, Bump angrily defends his “reporting” on the scandal while Dworman presented facts that challenged the narrative Bump sells to Washington Post readers.

Devine notes that at one point Bump says “I just I’m gonna lose my mind. I’m gonna lose my mind,” when he is presented with Devon Archer’s testimony that that Hunter would get his dad on the speakerphone to talk to overseas business partners. And lose it he does.

Here is an another example of Bump flashing his temper after Dworman refuses to let the columnist gaslight him.

Bump: There’s just no point, because all you want to do is you want to have me here as the putative expert so that you can present me with things that have been debunked multiple times that I’ve written about. Dworman: What’s been debunked? Bump: These, these claims. I’ve written about this, this argument about his dad calling him. I’ve written about this. Did you read what I wrote? Dworman: It’s not debunked. Neither of us were there. Bump: Well, I debunked it in the standpoint that I’ve already addressed this and presented the counterarguments to it.

Later in the podcast, Bump is confronted with more evidence in the form of texts regarding Joe Biden’s criminal business dealings with his son. This finally causes him to walk off the set:

Lmfao Washington Post “reporter” Phillip Bump gets up and leaves a podcast when confronted with evidence Joe Biden received money from Hunter’s business dealings.

pic.twitter.com/INbu7mh2VT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 1, 2023

DWORMAN: What do you take from the text message to his adult daughter, Hunter's text message, saying I have to give 50 percent of my income to pop? BUMP: I have no idea what that means. I don't. I have no idea what that means. DWORMAN: Well, it's… BUMP: I know, it's circumstantial evidence and you prefer that to direct evidence. DWORMAN: But what could it be? BUMP: I don't know…(Cross talk)…I appreciate…(Cross talk) DWORMAN: Has anybody asked her? BUMP: I don't know, I don't know. DWORMAN: Don't you think somebody should ask her? BUMP: Okay, I just said I don't know and I don't know what to make of it so I have nothing else to say about it. What do you want me to say? DWORMAN: Yeah, but you say there's no evidence, no evidence, but then there's a text message where he says I give pop 50 percent of my money. That's evidence. BUMP: Okay, well what do you, okay fine, it's evidence, I appreciate you having me on. DWORMAN: Something like that…who do you think, I look at that and I'm saying… BUMP: I feel you want me to leave and just walk out in the middle of this because that way (inaudible) DWORMAN: Is this the standard, really, this is the way The Washington Post handled people who disagree with them?

Bump then pulls off the headset and storms out.

The embarrassed columnist then had a huge melt down on X (formerly Twitter) after the podcast. He whined over and over about the questions he received and accused Dworman of deliberately provoking him.

Bump later deleted his tirade but Dworman saved a screenshot and dared him to embrace a rematch. It’s safe to say Bump will not take him up on the offer.

@dandrezner @pbump Listen here, I've really had about enough of this. If you think I am dimwitted, or asked you "gotcha" questions, how about we have a round 2? You can question me for 30 minutes, and then I get to question you. pic.twitter.com/crkvrbH8o6 — Noam Dworman (@noam_dworman) August 31, 2023

Watch the full Bump-Dworman interview here: