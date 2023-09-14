WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Hedges on Joe Biden Continuing Re-Election Bid – Smiles While Undermining Kamala Harris

Are prominent Democrats starting to send a signal that the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket might be dead on arrival?

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was interviewed Wednesday night by CNN’s Anderson Cooper reiterating her ridiculous reason for running for re-election. Cristina Laila previously broke the story about Pelosi’s re-election announcement.

The Blaze reported that during her interview, Pelosi was asked pointed questions regarding whether Biden and Harris were really the best candidates for Democrats in 2024, noting widespread concern even among loyal members of the party.

Regarding Biden, The Daily Mail notes Pelosi was evasive during the interview when Cooper asked if there was any chance he “does not continue” running for President.

“I hope not, I hope not,” she said.

This seems foreboding for Biden if one his biggest cheerleaders cannot muster an enthusiastic yes. Imagine how the other Democrat legislators truly feel about Old Joe running again.

But she had an even colder response to Harris being on the ticket. As the Blaze notes, Pelosi “accidently” ended up kneecapping her while smiling and giggling.

Cooper twice asked the former Speaker if Harris was the best running mate for Biden. She first responded by saying Biden “thinks so” before making insincere remarks about Harris:

He thinks so, and that’s what matters. She’s very politically astute. I don’t think people give her enough credit. Her values are consistent with the president’s values. Why would she be vice president if she were not?

Unsatisfied, Cooper reiterated the question. Notice how Pelosi smiles while plunging the knife in Harris’s back.

Pelosi (Smiling): She’s the vice president of the United States. People say to me, well, why isn’t she doing this or that? I say, because she’s the vice president. That’s the job description. You don’t do that much.

WATCH (She hedges on Biden around the 8:10 mark and starts talking about Harris at the 8:40 mark):

Translation: Harris is just an empty weight on the ticket and easily replaceable. Can you envision anyone saying that about Dick Cheney or Bush Sr. when they served as Vice-President?