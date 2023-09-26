WATCH: Matt Gaetz Humiliates Clueless CNN Anchor After She Gets a Fact Wrong While Trying to Ambush Him – Then She Ends the Interview

CNN loves to brag about how they are the network that focuses on “facts first.” But it turns out that one of their prominent anchors got a basic fact wrong while interviewing Matt Gaetz of Florida and was thoroughly humiliated as a result.

CNN anchor Abby Phillip was interviewing Gaetz Friday and prefaced a question by claiming the Florida Congressman had voted against a defense appropriations bill on a procedural motion known as a “rule.”

There’s just one problem: Politico notes Tuesday’s vote there were five members who voted against the rule: Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Ken Buck of Colorado, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, and Matt Rosendale of Montana.

On Thursday, Buck and Norman changed their minds and supported the rule, but Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Eli Crane of Arizona had switched their votes to no.

The conservatives were protesting what they saw as a lack of spending cuts.

Gaetz voted yes on the rule both times. But Phillip was too lazy to do basic research and Gaetz called her out.

An embarrassed Phillip then ended the interview.

WATCH:

Matt Gaetz fact checks a liar on CNN pic.twitter.com/H6hhOUS5wU — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 23, 2023

Phillip: I should note that you did vote against the defense appropriations bill this week, the rule to… Gaetz: Abby, this is going to be a very embarrassing moment when the internet corrects you on this. I voted for the defense rule both times. Phillip: Well, I, uh, stand corrected. Congressman, thank you for joining us tonight.

With “journalists” like Phillip, it is no wonder why CNN’s ratings are in the toilet.