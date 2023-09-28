Watch Highlights From Donald Trump’s UAW Speech in Michigan (VIDEO)

You might have watched the second GOP debate tonight, although if you didn’t watch it you did not miss much. It was segment after segment of all the candidates shouting over each other at the same time.

Donald Trump was wise to skip this debate and do his own event with UAW members in Michigan.

Trump had some great moments during his speech and we’re posting some of them below.

Trump went after Biden for corruption.

President Trump ROASTS Joe Biden when addressing UAW workers in Michigan: "The only time Joe Biden has ever gotten his hands dirty is when he's taking cash from foreign countries— which is quite often, actually." pic.twitter.com/qejrpyW7T6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2023

He hit Biden and the FBI.

President Trump on FBI raiding Joe Biden: "Can you imagine an unannounced raid on HIS many homes? He would've made Senator Menendez look like a baby. Just like a baby. Could you imagine?" pic.twitter.com/xcCi8ck5Oc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2023

Trump reminded the UAW members that Joe Biden wants to put them out of business.

TRUMP: “I will not allow the american auto-mobile industry to die— I want it to thrive” pic.twitter.com/DWpJwuccZD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2023

At one point, he talked about the other Republicans who are running.

President on other candidates in Republican Presidential race: "They're all job candidates! They want to be in— they'll do anything: Secretary of something. They even say VP…. I don't think so." pic.twitter.com/7E1OccCkRS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2023

Of course, Trump talked about the crowd at his event vs. Biden’s appearance.

TRUMP: "When Biden came here yesterday they only had 11 people. I'll bet you we have 10,000 people standing outside." pic.twitter.com/lIbapwr9je — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2023

He also mentioned Biden’s frailty.

TRUMP ROASTS BIDEN: "How the hell does it work that you can't find your way off a stage?! How does it work? But he can't!" pic.twitter.com/cOW6OD1zBe — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2023

This was a much better event than the GOP debate. Trump delivered, as usual.