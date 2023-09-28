Watch Highlights From Donald Trump’s UAW Speech in Michigan (VIDEO)

You might have watched the second GOP debate tonight, although if you didn’t watch it you did not miss much. It was segment after segment of all the candidates shouting over each other at the same time.

Donald Trump was wise to skip this debate and do his own event with UAW members in Michigan.

Trump had some great moments during his speech and we’re posting some of them below.

Trump went after Biden for corruption.

He hit Biden and the FBI.

Trump reminded the UAW members that Joe Biden wants to put them out of business.

At one point, he talked about the other Republicans who are running.

Of course, Trump talked about the crowd at his event vs. Biden’s appearance.

He also mentioned Biden’s frailty.

This was a much better event than the GOP debate. Trump delivered, as usual.

Thanks for sharing!
