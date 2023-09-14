WATCH: Charges Dropped For 2 of 3 TSA Agents Caught on Video Stealing From Passengers at Miami International Airport

Charges were dropped for 2 of the 3 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents caught on surveillance video stealing from passengers at Miami International Airport.

In early July Josue Gonzalez, 20, Elizabeth Fuster, 22, and Labarrius Williams, 33 were arrested and charged for stealing money from passengers’ luggage at MIA.



Josue Gonzalez, Elizabeth Fuster, Labarrius Williams

In August, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges against Elizabeth Fuster. The case is now closed.

Gonzalez and Williams were facing grand theft in the third degree after prosecutors reduced their charges.

However, according to The Daily Mail, Gonzalez was accepted into a state program and if he completes it, the charges against him will also be dropped.

“He has been ordered to pay $700 to the two victims, do 25 hours of community service and give up his airport security credentials,” The Daily Mail reported.

Williams’s case is heading to trial after he was denied entry into the state program.

Excerpt from The Daily Mail:

Surveillance video caught TSA agents at Miami International Airport stealing from passengers as they went through security. The shocking footage shows Labarrius Williams, 33, and Josue Gonzalez, 20, working together to steal money from passengers’ bags at security checkpoint E on June 29. Video provided by the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s office shows Williams shifting around items in a bin and then walking away while Gonzalez puts his hand on the item. Gonzalez is then seen gripping something in his hand while removing it from the bin, then immediately dropping something in his pocket before returning to the conveyor belt. Another clip shows Gonzalez starting to unzip a purse as the bin works its way down the belt. On July 6, Williams, Gonzalez and a third TSA agent Elizabeth Fuster were arrested for allegedly removing $600 from a passenger’s wallet while they were going through security. The arrest affidavits say Gonzalez and Fuster waived their rights at the time of arrest and provided written confessions. Williams refused to talk.

Surveillance video shows the TSA agents stealing money from luggage as passengers make their way through security.

WATCH: