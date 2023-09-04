VIDEO: Lesbian Marxist American Library Association President Brags About Subverting “Normal Family Types” and Makes Anti-White Statements

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The self-described lesbian Marxist running the American Library Association (ALA) wants utilize these places as good-old fashioned indoctrination centers and has some sick words for those criticizing her.

The Federalist reported last week that ALA President Emily Drabinski was caught making several disturbing remarks in a video which help reveal her true agenda.

Drabinski makes crystal clear that being a Marxist “is very much who I am and shapes a lot of how I think about social change.” She next claims that her queerness subverts “normal family types” and says that sexually explicit LGBT books are needed in children’s libraries to show “gay people doing gay things.”

Drabinski then makes racist, anti-white statements against concerned parents who disagree with her. Such comments included describing them as “far right, white supremacist, fascist,” an “angry white mob,” and more.

VIDEO:

Drabinski was then caught making more disturbing remarks over the weekend. Independent journalist Karlyn Boryshenko went to a socialist conference in Chicago this weekend and captured audio of Drabinski calling for libraries to be places for “socialist organizing.” Yes, she wants to use places where Americans rent books to launch the next Marxist revolution.

LISTEN:

Hi, I’m Emily and I’m a librarian. I want to say thank you for bringing up libraries, classroom libraries…who have been under attack in similar ways.

Buit I think your point that public education needs to be site of socialist organizing. I think libraries do to and that happens.

I haven’t seen that working in libraries, but I think there is a real opportunity to both connect what’s happening in public education, what’s happening in public libraries, but we also need some help in the libraries.

We need to be on the agenda of socialist organizing. I just want to thank you for your work.

