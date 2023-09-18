Victor Reacts: 70+ Year-Old Pro-Life Advocates Face up to 11 Years in Prison, Antifa Rioters Walk Free (VIDEO)

In Joe Biden’s America elderly pro-life advocates face up to 11 years in prison and a $350,000 fine, while Antifa rioters and thugs can burn down cities and walk free.

As reported by with the Gateway Pundit:

A DC jury on Friday convicted three defendants, two over 70, for blocking the entrance to an abortion clinic. The defendants each face a maximum of 11 years in prison, three years supervised release, and a fine of up to $350,000.

The three defendants – Jonathan Darnel, 41, of Arlington, Virginia.; Jean Marshall, 73, of Kingston, Massachusetts; Joan Bell, 74, of Montague, New Jersey – were each convicted of a felony conspiracy against rights and a FACE Act offense, the DOJ announced on Monday.

In 2020 a group of pro-life activists entered an abortion clinic in Washington DC and ‘blocked’ women from seeking abortions.

“According to the evidence, Marshall, and Bell were among a group that forcefully entered the clinic and set about blockading two clinic doors using their bodies, furniture, chains and ropes. Once the blockade was established, Darnel – who remained outside the clinic — live-streamed their activities on social media. The evidence also showed that the defendants violated the FACE Act by using a physical obstruction to injure, intimidate and interfere with the clinic’s employees and a patient, because they were providing or obtaining reproductive health services.” the DOJ said.

“Five co-conspirators in the action were convicted in August 2023 on the same counts. Lauren Handy, 28, of Alexandria, Va.; John Hinshaw, 67, of Levittown, NY; Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden, Mich.; William Goodman, 52, of the Bronx, NY; and Herb Geraghty, 25, of Pittsburgh, Pa., also were convicted of felony conspiracy against rights and a FACE Act offense. One co-defendant, Jay Smith, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 months of incarceration, followed by three years of supervised release,” the DOJ said.