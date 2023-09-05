United Airlines Issues Nationwide Ground Stop Due to Computer Issue *UPDATED*

United Airlines issued a nationwide ground stop due to a computer issue, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

“We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we work on a resolution to get you on your way as soon as possible.” United Airlines said Tuesday afternoon in a post on X.

"UAL stock tumbled over 4% on the news, down at 3-month lows…"

United Airlines provided an update at 2:00 pm: “We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible.”

It is unclear how many flights were impacted by the computer issues.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he is aware of the computer issue that grounded all United Airlines flights.

“Am aware of the nationwide ground stop at United Airlines due to IT issues. FAA is currently receiving more information about the cause and scope of the issue, and DOT will make sure UA meets its obligations to affected passengers.” Buttigieg said in a post on X.

“If you are impacted, http://flightrights.gov has information about customer service commitments enforced by our department when airline problems cause you to experience major delays or cancellations.” he said.