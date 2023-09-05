“Unite These States”: Rapper Dax Scores with “Rich Men North of Richmond” Rap Remix

Canadian Rapper Dax, who has recorded with Tom MacDonald and released a country music crossover remix, has released a powerful remix of Oliver Anthony’s hit “Rich Men North of Richmond”: “If you lie enough you’ll convince anybody the lie is the truth so telling these kids they can choose their own gender at ages they can’t even tie their own shoes, drive, or drink is crazy,” Dax raps.

It’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to

For people like me and people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is

Livin’ in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just wanna have total control

This world is changing I had to accept it

They ask my political views while

I search for their hidden agendas

I don’t got an answer

I try to remember the devil divides

Pressure appears from our peers

Those arguments waste our time

While helping to push their lies

So f*ck political views I got common sense

I know God made man

And the sun sets

On a life where we focus on things that we cannot control

and accumulate so much regret

by the time we decide to live we’re practically already dead

So I go to sleep the thoughts of 45 years living in debt

45 years can’t pay rent

45 years just for a pension I’m too old to enjoy and go spend

45 years working and slaving for rich men with no time for my family and friends

Then I wake up and pray that it ends

Livin’ in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just wanna have total control

Descendents of Adam and Eve

The apple doesn’t far from the tree

They’re taking God out the schools

Our kids don’t know what to believe

From 6 to 18 the curriculum fails and gen Z gets taught by their phones

With forced feeds that get sponsored and paid by companies

That’s how they attack us it starts with the youth

If you lie enough you’ll convince anybody the lie is the truth

So telling these kids they can choose their own gender

At ages they can’t even tie their own shoes, drive, or drink is crazy

Common sense isn’t common unless it pays me

That’s thought process daily

Look at the content we’re creating, lies

Diluting our brains I’m done trying to argue online

With these people who think that a vote’s gonna bring about change

How many presidents does it take?

To have a live worth living?

An actual comfortable wage? No more school shootings?

Let’s unite these states.

It’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to

For people like me and people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is

Livin’ in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just wanna have total control