“Unite These States”: Rapper Dax Scores with “Rich Men North of Richmond” Rap Remix

Canadian Rapper Dax, who has recorded with Tom MacDonald and released a country music crossover remix, has released a powerful remix of Oliver Anthony’s hit “Rich Men North of Richmond”: “If you lie enough you’ll convince anybody the lie is the truth so telling these kids they can choose their own gender at ages they can’t even tie their own shoes, drive, or drink is crazy,” Dax raps.
It’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to
For people like me and people like you
Wish I could just wake up and it not be true
But it is, oh, it is
Livin’ in the new world
With an old soul
These rich men north of Richmond
Lord knows they all just wanna have total control
This world is changing I had to accept it
They ask my political views while
I search for their hidden agendas
I don’t got an answer
I try to remember the devil divides
Pressure appears from our peers
Those arguments waste our time
While helping to push their lies
So f*ck political views I got common sense
I know God made man
And the sun sets
On a life where we focus on things that we cannot control
and accumulate so much regret
by the time we decide to live we’re practically already dead
So I go to sleep the thoughts of 45 years living in debt
45 years can’t pay rent
45 years just for a pension I’m too old to enjoy and go spend
45 years working and slaving for rich men with no time for my family and friends
Then I wake up and pray that it ends
Livin’ in the new world
With an old soul
These rich men north of Richmond
Lord knows they all just wanna have total control
Descendents of Adam and Eve
The apple doesn’t far from the tree
They’re taking God out the schools
Our kids don’t know what to believe
From 6 to 18 the curriculum fails and gen Z gets taught by their phones
With forced feeds that get sponsored and paid by companies
That’s how they attack us it starts with the youth
If you lie enough you’ll convince anybody the lie is the truth
So telling these kids they can choose their own gender
At ages they can’t even tie their own shoes, drive, or drink is crazy
Common sense isn’t common unless it pays me
That’s thought process daily
Look at the content we’re creating, lies
Diluting our brains I’m done trying to argue online
With these people who think that a vote’s gonna bring about change
How many presidents does it take?
To have a live worth living?
An actual comfortable wage? No more school shootings?
Let’s unite these states.
It’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to
For people like me and people like you
Wish I could just wake up and it not be true
But it is, oh, it is
Livin’ in the new world
With an old soul
These rich men north of Richmond
Lord knows they all just wanna have total control