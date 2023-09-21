Ukrainian Ungratefulness and Entitlement Went Too Far, so Poland’s Decision to Stop Supplying Weapons to Ukraine May Signal the Beginning of the End to Kiev’s Regime

It looks like the ungratefulness and overwhelming sense of entitlement of the Ukrainian regime has finally went too far, and may have ignited a process that will lead to the undoing of the formidable alliance providing it with financial, military and humanitarian help – and therefore leading to its final defeat in the war against Russia.

The vanguard in this process appears to be Poland, a neighboring country who have been one of the greatest supporters of Kiev’s regime, be it in terms of financial help, military aid of every kind, troop training, support for migrants, etc.

To hear the Polish president Duda compare Ukraine to ‘a drowning person’ and the Ukrainian president Zelensky describe Poland as ‘acting in Moscow’s interests’ is a shocking development to many.

Poland welcomed more than 2 million refugees in the first weeks of the war, and millions of Polish people helped out with housing and other volunteer support for displaced Ukrainians.

There was just ONE thing that Poland was not willing to do – and that was importing cheaper and lower quality Ukrainian grain that threatened to bankrupt Polish farmers.

Apparently, Kiev couldn’t live with that, and had to litigate the Polish, Hungarian and Slovakian grain ban in the World Trade Organization (WTO).

That may well prove to have been a fatal mistake for the Nazi-friendly Ukrainian regime.

So, Poland is no longer supplying weapons to its neighbour, according to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Poland has sent 320 Soviet-era tanks and 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, and had little more to offer. But the remarks coincide with high tensions between the two neighbors.

BBC reported:

“On Tuesday, Poland summoned Ukraine’s ambassador over comments made by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations after Poland, Hungary and Slovakia extended a ban on Ukrainian grain.

Mr. Zelensky said it was alarming how some of Ukraine’s friends in Europe were playing out solidarity ‘in a political theatre – making a thriller from grain’.

‘We are no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine, because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons’, the [Polish] prime minister said.

He was adamant Poland was helping Ukraine defeat the ‘Russian barbarian’ by maintaining a military hub, but would not agree to Poland’s markets being destabilized by grain imports, Polish state news agency Pap reported.”

Poland’s military equipment has been reduced by about a third thanks to the transfers to Ukraine. Warsaw is replacing it with modern Western-produced hardware.

Only the previously agreed deliveries of ammunition and armaments will be delivered from now on.

PM Morawiecki also said defiantly Poland would increase the number of banned products if Ukraine escalated the grain dispute.

