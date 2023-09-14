Ukraine’s Transgender Spokesperson Issues Stark Warning to Russian Propagandists: “All Will Be Hunted Down and Justice Will Be Served” (VIDEO)

Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, a U.S. transgender soldier serving as an English-speaking spokesperson for Ukraine, issued a stark warning against Russian propagandists who are criticizing the Ukrainian government.

“Russia hates the truth that their obsessive focus on a Ukrainian volunteer is simply allowing the light of the Ukrainian nation’s honesty to shine brightly,” said Ashton-Cirillo.

The spokesperson did not hold back in his message and added, “Next week, the teeth of the Russian devils will gnash ever harder, and their rabid mouths will foam in uncontrollable frenzy as the world will see a favorite Kremlin propagandist pay for their crimes.”

Ashton-Cirillo’s warning did not stop there.

“This puppet of Putin is only the first of Russia’s war criminals. Propagandists will all be hunted down, and justice will be served. We in Ukraine are led on this mission by faith in God, liberty, and complete liberation.”

Since there are several people asking for this video and many discussing it on Telegram and across social media channels, here is my latest episode of Russia Hates the Truth. The russians and their supporters are gnashing their teeth as predicted. pic.twitter.com/Bdr1yddFN3 — Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (Ukrainian TDF Media) (@SarahAshtonLV) September 13, 2023

The announcement came after Chilean-American journalist Gonzalo Lira was arrested for “justifying Russia’s aggression, denying/glorifying Russian war crimes, and undermining Ukraine’s leadership and Defense Forces.”

Gonzalo Lira is a journalist, YouTube personality, and ‘manosphere’ writer going by the name “Coach Red Pill.”

Lira, a Chilean-American who moved to Ukraine several years before the war, happened to be in Kiev at the time of the invasion.

Lira made many videos criticizing Ukraine President Zelensky and the tactics of the Ukrainian forces, including their neo-Nazi elements. He also criticized NATO’s provocations that caused the war. Lira claimed he had the opportunity to leave Ukraine but chose to stay and report that which was being suppressed in the western media.

This arrest came after the Daily Beast ran a shameless hit piece on Lira last month under the byline “Mark Hay.”

Mark Hay is the biological name of transexual “Sarah Ashton-Cirillo.”

Lira had recently made a video claiming that the Daily Beast Contributor had doxxed Lira and informed the Ukrainian regime of Lira’s location.

DAILY BEAST REPORTER MADE REPEATED COMMENTS HOPING ARRESTED REPORTER WOULD BE HARMED, KILLED

Biologically male Sarah Ashton-Cirillo bragged about the disappearance and at-the-time potential death of Lira, noting that any criticism or journalism perceived as criticism of Ukraine was illegal after all:

Wow! #Russian media (RT) just ran a piece on @realGonzaloLira w/ a quote from @MaxBlumenthal . Two things: 1.) Is Gonzalo Lira really “missing?” 🤔 2.) RT admits @realGonzaloLira criticized the #Ukraine government & Ukranian Armed Forces, which are both illegal right now. pic.twitter.com/2g7KgcOaH4 — Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (Ukrainian TDF Media) (@SarahAshtonLV) April 20, 2022

OUT OF CONTROL MAINSTREAM MEDIA ENCOURAGING GOVERNMENTS TO ARREST, KILL, ALTERNATIVE MEDIA REPORTERS

While Lira was missing, Ashton-Cirillo referred to him as a “Russian Puppet” and joked whether “he has the time” referencing his potential murder at the hands of Ukrainian agents while he was missing.

Yet the Russian puppet, @realGonzaloLira, praises Pinochet. Even in silence, @realGonzaloLira words are deadly toward the values of freedom and liberty. Gonzalo, I’m here in Kharkiv, let’s have a debate over free speech and the role of journalists. (If you find the time 💋) https://t.co/y7Ju1rBXaX — Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (Ukrainian TDF Media) (@SarahAshtonLV) April 20, 2022

Later, this Daily Beast Contributor says Lira was a Russian “Useful Idiot” and suggests Lira’s death is deserved.

A fool who ended up in a Russian partnership. Useful idiot in the dictionary displays @realGonzaloLira . — Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (Ukrainian TDF Media) (@SarahAshtonLV) April 20, 2022

Here is the Daily Beast journalist celebrating Lira’s potential murder, referring to him as an ‘enemy of freedom’:

Hahahaha So they are saying I denounced @realGonzaloLira & turned him in? Nope, but we can dream. After all he is responsible for the deaths of Ukrainian civilians & the destruction of #Ukraine while defiling the term Journalist.@realGonzaloLira is an enemy of freedom. https://t.co/czpZblpbfq — Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (Ukrainian TDF Media) (@SarahAshtonLV) April 18, 2022

Daily Beast’s Cirillo has also threatened another courageous dissident reporter, Patrick Lancaster, who has been reporting on the Ukraine War as a videojournalist showing facts suppressed by Western media.

Lira was notorious for having exposed Ukrainian war propaganda on Telegram. Specifically, Lira was instrumental in exposing:

Agents of Ukrainian President Zelensky assaulting unarmed civilians

The Western-supported Azov Battalion, which has been an explicit neo-Nazi organization, raped and killed a young girl and a swastika was burned onto her body.

Debunking a planned western provocation using toxic chemicals to stage what would have likely been spun as a “chemical attack” by Russia upon Ukraine.

Lira’s last pinned post, one of the last things he posted, was “the Missing” where he listed a group of people who have gone missing in the Ukrainian conflict and noted that if he hadn’t been heard from in 12 hours, to add his name to the list. Journalists whose reporting does not follow the pro-Ukraine party line have been under attack and assault.

Even though Daily Beast Contributor Cirillo’s tweets clearly violate Twitter’s Terms of Service for inciting violence, there appears to be no sanction against them, which has been a common double-standard for the social media platform.

Cirillo’s history of unethical journalism also include infiltrating a Nevada GOP event, calling in the controversial group the “Proud Boys” and then letting left-wing reporters claim there was a connection between the groups even though they had made the connection.