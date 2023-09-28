Tucker Carlson Interviews Bill O’Reilly About FOX News, the Future of News Media, Trump in 2024 and More (VIDEO)

In his latest interview on Twitter/X, Tucker Carlson sat down with Bill O’Reilly.

This is fascinating if you consider nothing else but the fact that both men dominated ratings in the 8 PM slot at FOX News for years.

They cover a wide range of topics, including their experiences at FOX News, the future of cable news and media, Trump in 2024, who is really calling the shots in the Biden White House, and more.

The Daily Caller has details:

‘Age Of Disorder’: Bill O’Reilly, Tucker Discuss Who Has ‘Control’ Over Biden Conservative political pundit Bill O’Reilly suggested that President Joe Biden doesn’t really run the White House during an interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson released on Wednesday. O’Reilly lamented that chaos rampant in the country and alleged that progressives staffing the Biden administration were to blame. “We’re in the age of disorder. America has entered the age of disorder, and it’s because of the progressive movement. President Biden, in my opinion, is diminished mentally, doesn’t know what he’s really doing from day-to-day. You can see that in his public statements,” O’Reilly said. “The progressives like that, because the people who control him inside the White House can tell him anything, and he’ll do it.” O’Reilly said that former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and former top domestic policy advisor Susan Rice were the original two to pull Biden’s puppet strings. O’Reilly said their assistants took their place after their departure from the White House. The former Fox News host said they “basically tell Joe what to do and say.”

You can watch the whole video below. Even if you’re not a huge fan of O’Reilly, you will probably find this interesting. O’Reilly gets a lot of stuff right about the media and politics.

Ep. 26 The Bill O’Reilly Interview pic.twitter.com/yHabD7W9NO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 28, 2023

If nothing else, this interview is an entertaining reminder of how much the media landscape has changed in recent years.