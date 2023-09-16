OUT OF TOUCH: Oprah Winfrey Baffled by Backlash to Her Request for Maui Donations (VIDEO)

From the moment that billionaire Oprah Winfrey and multi-millionaire ‘The Rock’ started asking the public for donations to fire victims in Maui, the public started pushing back.

People all over the country are hurting financially and many critics felt that if Oprah really wanted to help, she should have just done it herself.

People also didn’t trust her claim that she and The Rock were kicking it off with a ten million dollar donation.

She went on CBS Mornings on Friday and showed that she has no idea why people reacted in this way.

Breitbart News reports:

Watch — Oprah Winfrey Shocked over Maui Fire Donation Backlash: ‘It Made Me Sad’

Oprah Winfrey says she was shocked over the online “vitriol” in reaction to her urging the public to donate money toward the victims of the Maui wildfires.

“I was so excited about it, and then I got up the next morning, and I saw all of this vitriol, and I was, like, ‘Whoa, what happened here?’” Winfrey said in an interview with CBS Mornings.

“It made me sad that we are at this state in our country.”

Winfrey also suggested that she faced “an onslaught of being terrorized and vilified online” when she urged the public to give money to help victims of the Maui wildfires.

“All the online, you know, being — attacks, lies, conspiracy theories, really took the focus off of what was the most important thing, and that was the people of Maui,” Winfrey insisted.

See the video below:

She really doesn’t get it.

Oprah probably should have just quietly helped her many struggling neighbors in Maui and not tried to make a big virtue signal out of it.

