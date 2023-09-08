“This Is Very Suspect and DEMANDS an Investigation from Lawmakers!” – The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft on The War Room: Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson Was Also Caught Sending and Accepting Fraudulent Voter Registrations (VIDEO)

Earlier today investigative reporter Patty McMurray released the latest report in our ongoing investigation of GBI Strategies and the Democrat’s national voter registration scandal in the 2020 election.

On Thursday The Gateway Pundit reported that multiple clerks in several Michigan counties reported on their private Facebook group that they had received last minute packages from the Secretary of State’s Bureau of Election’s office the day before the 2020 election. They were expected to enter these suspect registrations, many of them were not even filled out despite the fact that this clearly broke election law in Michigan.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s website says there is only one way to register to vote within 14 days of an election. You must go to the clerk’s office with proper identification.

“Within 14 days of an election, and on Election Day, voters may only register by visiting their local clerk’s office to register in person with proof of residency documentation.”

Obviously, the Secretary of State was not following her own guidelines!

On Thursday morning Jim Hoft discussed this latest development on The War Room.

Jim Hoft: Steve, well as you know, we first broke this story that there were 8000 to 10,000 suspected fraudulent registrations in Muskegon, Michigan in 2020. The AG came back and confirmed our reporting days later, which was interesting. They didn’t rebut anything. They just confirmed what we had reported on the War Room. Last week, we released the fact that we had some whistleblowers who came to us, Steve, and they let us inside a Michigan Clerk’s Facebook page, a private page. And from that page we found out, Steve, and we reported this on the War Room, that this wasn’t just in Muskegon. This wasn’t just in one county. It was happening in several counties where GBI Strategies was sending packages of these suspected fraudulent registrations to counties around the state of Michigan. So this wasn’t just an isolated incident. Today, Steve, we have a big report. I’m so glad you had me on to talk about this. Patty McMurray, our friend, wrote this report today. What we have from this Facebook page group now is – It wasn’t just GBI Strategies, but it was the Secretary of State’s office, the Bureau of Elections, that was sending these clerks, these what appears to be fraudulent ballots or registrations! …Some (registrations) didn’t have dates, some didn’t have signatures, and they were sending these. Not only did they appear to be absolutely fraudulent, but they were sending them within the deadline. They’re not supposed to accept these. The clerks aren’t supposed to accept these. Let me read you what it says on Jocelyn Benson Secretary of State’s website. It says, “Within 14 days of the election and on Election Day, the voters may only register in Michigan in person at the clerk’s office.” So the only way they could register would be to go to the clerk’s office in all these counties and register. Instead, you have the Secretary of State’s office sending out these packages late at night. They were getting emails. They were also emailing these registrations. This is very suspect, and it demands an investigation from lawmakers.

Watch the entire segment below from The War Room.