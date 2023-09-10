They’re Still Digging Up the Charred Remains in Maui and 2,000 Kids Are Still Missing Following Historic Fire – But Joe Biden Focusing On “Making Sure We Build a Railroad All the Way Across Africa”

In early August 2023 a wild fire ripped across Maui. Hundreds were lost in the fire or are still missing.

A recent report from the Hawaii State Department of Education shows that there are more than 2,000 children who are unaccounted for in the public school system.

They’re still digging up charred corpses in the ashes.

After sending more than $100 billion to Ukraine, Biden offered a one-time payment of $700 per household to people displaced by the Maui fires.

“We’ve also authorized one-time payments of $700 per household for folks who have been displaced so they can do the immediate things…” Biden said.

$700. Per. Household.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been given over $100 billion via US taxpayers. The Biden Crime Family was paid millions by Ukrainian officials over the years in their pay for play schemes.

But Joe Biden is not focused on Maui. He could not care less. Joe Biden wants to build a train across Africa.

And they wonder why the people LOVE Trump?

Biden announces he is “making sure that we build a railroad all the way across the African continent” pic.twitter.com/cAMfHzKkhf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2023

It’s just too bad Maui was not caught up in the Biden bribery scandal, they’d be making more than $700 per household.