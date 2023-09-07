“That 70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison For Rape Accusations from 20 Years Ago

“That 70s Show” actor Danny Masterson on Thursday was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape of two women.

A jury convicted the actor and Scientologist on two counts of rape.

In May, Masterson was charged with raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

According to ABC 7, jurors deadlocked on the 3rd rape charge.

Masterson has to register as a sex offender and won’t be eligible for parole until he is 77 years old. His lawyers are expected to file a notice of appeal.

Deadline reported:

As the one-time That ’70s Show actor was for both of his trials on the criminal charges, Masterson was present in court today for the sentencing from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo. Permitted to address the court, Masterson chose not to speak Thursday — though he did confer with defense lawyer Phillip Cohen just before sentencing began. Speaking to Masterson directly of a “criminal justice system that you feel has failed you,” Judge Olmedo told him that “you are not the victim here … your actions 20 years ago were criminal.” Masterson was informed that because of his sentence, he will have to register as a sex offender upon parole or release — which he told the court he understood. Given the maximum sentence allocated under the law, Masterson was taken out of the court by Sheriff’s deputies to begin formally serving his time in a state prison. As the sentence was announced, Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips and other family members quietly wept in the public gallery.

