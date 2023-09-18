Thanks to President Trump, Colorado Football Coach Deion Sanders Brings Out Lil Wayne to Perform Before Big Win

Deion Sanders right now is arguably the hottest football coach in America right now.

The former NFL and MLB legend is 3-0 for the season as Colorado’s head football coach after previously posting an impressive 27-6 record as the head coach of Jackson State University.

Coach “Prime” as most people call him has taken the college football world by storm as he continues to string out big wins by using non-traditional methods that have triggered opponent coaches.

One interesting move Sanders made in his head-to-head match-up on Saturday was to call rapper Lil Wayne to perform a song as the Colorado Buffalos made their way out of the tunnel.

The performance however may have never happened unless it was for President Trump.

Many people might not know this but it was Deion Sanders who wrote a letter to President Trump on behalf of Lil Wayne asking for a presidential pardon.

In the request, Deion Sanders wrote “Lil Wayne is a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer.”

Per WLBT 3:

The White House received a letter from Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders, in support of Trump pardoning Rapper Lil’ Wayne. According to whitehouse.gov, Sanders wrote in support of this pardon, calling Wayne, “a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game-changer.” Here’s how the White House statement reads in full: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. – President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as “Lil Wayne.” Mr. Carter pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago. Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for Mr. Carter, describes him as “trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.” Mr. Carter has exhibited this generosity through a commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks. Deion Sanders, who also wrote in support of this pardon, calls Mr. Wayne “a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game-changer.”

Previously Lil Wayne endorsed Trump.

