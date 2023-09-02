Texas Wildfire Rages Out of Control – Spreads to Over 3,800 Acres – Evacuations Underway (VIDEO)

A Texas wildfire dubbed the “Game Preserve Fire” is rapidly spreading and has prompted evacuations.

The wildfire at the game preserve in Walker County grew rapidly on Friday night and by Saturday afternoon it had consumed more than 3,800 acres.

According to officials, the wildfire is 20 percent contained.

Fox 26 Reports:

WALKER COUNTY, Texas – A wildfire that prompted Walker County officials to call for evacuations for some residents has grown since Friday night.

As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the Game Preserve fire, located near Lost Indian Camp Road off FM 247, has increased to approximately 3,800 acres and 20% containment.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the increase in acreage is due to a mapping flight. Officials say the flanks and head of the fire are active, and aircraft crews are engaged in structure protection.

Here is news footage from Fox 26:

The Texas A&M Forest Service Gave Information about the fire. So far 3,800 acres were burning at 20 percent containment. They said aircraft was at work to protect structures and dozers were building a fireline.

DEVELOPING…

