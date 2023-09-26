Target to Close NINE Stores in Democrat-Run Cities Due to Rampant Theft, Violence

Thank a Democrat.

Target on Tuesday announced it will be closing NINE stores in major Democrat-run cities including San Francisco and Portland due to rampant theft and violence.

Earlier this year, a San Francisco Target store put all products behind security glass.

WATCH:

But it wasn’t enough. Target has no choice but to shut down its storefront locations in San Francisco, Portland, New York City, and Seattle.

“We cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance,” Target said in a news release.

“We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all.”

Excerpt from CNBC:

Target said Tuesday that it will close nine stores in major cities across the country, citing violence, theft and organized retail crime. The company will close one store in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood, two locations in Seattle, three stores in the San Francisco-Oakland area and three more in Portland, Oregon. The discounter said it will shutter the stores for good on Oct. 21. Target, which has nearly 2,000 stores in the U.S., has been outspoken about organized retail crime at its stores. It has said theft has driven higher levels of shrink, an industry term used to describe losses from goods that were damaged, misplaced or stolen. With its announcement Tuesday, Target also stands apart in its decision to both shutter stores and to explicitly blame that decision on retail crime. When the company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings in mid-May, CEO Brian Cornell said organized retail crime had shot up at its stores. He added shrink overall is expected to reduce Target’s full-year profitability by more than $500 million compared to the year-ago period.

It is becoming the norm for thieves to ransack Target stores in Portland, New York City and San Francisco thanks to Democrat policies.

Democrats have effectively eliminated cash bail, reduced or eliminated charges for theft and hamstrung law enforcement.