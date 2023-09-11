Sweden: New Dystopian DIGITAL ID

This article was written by Swedish independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen, also known as PeterSweden. You can follow him at PeterSweden.com.

Do you remember when people were called “conspiracy theorists” for warning about the covid passports? Turns out that those who warned about them were correct!

The same people have now been warning for quite some time about digital ID, and with good reason.

In Scandinavia, we have already had digital ID for a long time. People need it to be able to do everyday tasks like online banking, buying things online and much more.

Now, the digital ID system in Sweden called “BankID” is getting a few changes regarding security.

When setting up your digital ID, people can be asked to have passport or national ID card available.

The way it works is that you have to have a smartphone with a camera and NFC contactless reader built in.

When setting up the new digital ID, you simply take a picture of the photo on your passport or ID card, then you “touch” the phone against the passport or ID to scan the contactless NFC chip – And boom you have verified your digital ID.

Yes, Swedish passports have a contactless NFC chip built into them. So when you use your phone to scan your passport it confirms your identity.

You can watch the video on how Swedish people have to set up their digital ID in this video from Swedbank.

Have you ever wondered what digital ID really is and the real plan behind this agenda?

It is all about control. Imagine a world where we have central bank digital currencies. Everyone needs a digital ID to access their digital wallet.

Imagine how easy it is for the state to control everything people do and buy.

In fact, there is already a Swedish company that has technology to track your purchases and calculate your C02 emissions. Many banks are already using this technology to inform people of their carbon emissions based on what they buy. In other words, tracking your purchases.

If you haven’t already, make sure to read my in-depth article on the TRUTH about the digital ID.

But it gets worse!

In Sweden, thousands of people have already implanted microchips in their hands to use for contactless payments. All you have to do is hold your hand over the card reader and it gets scanned.

During covid, some people even used their implanted microchips for their covid passports, meaning they just scanned their hands to show up their “green” covid passport status.

This is scary stuff.

You can read my article on this here.

Independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen has dedicated years to reporting the things the mainstream media ignores. You can follow him at Petersweden.com