Suspect Runs Over His Own Mother While Trying to Flee From Police (VIDEO)

A man ran over his mother after leading police on a high-speed chase which ended at his mother’s home. JaJuan Burley, 38, allegedly accelerated his car into his mother, Juanita Gray, 57 in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Friday morning.

It began Friday morning after the suspect refused to pull over for the police. He led the police on a 20-minute high-speed chase to his mother’s home. Police said an “item exchange occurred between the suspect and his mother.” She tried to go back into her home and that is when she was struck with the vehicle. One officer was grazed by the car, but his injury was not life-threatening. The officers fired on the suspect and was hit once but his injuries were not life-threatening either.

Gray initially refused medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Daily Mail Reported:

Horrifying footage has captured the moment a man rammed his car into his own mother during a horror high-speed police pursuit. The suspect, named as JaJuan Burley, 38, allegedly accelerated into his mom Juanita Gray, 57, before he was shot at by police on Friday morning in Fort Wayne. Indiana. Gray initially refused medical help and is expected to fully recover. The chaos erupted shortly before 10am Friday, when the Fort Wayne Police Department said they began pursuing a motorist after they refused to pull over. The suspect then led cops on a high-speed chase for around 20 minutes to his mother’s house, where police said an ‘item exchange occurred between the suspect and his mother.’ When Gray tried to go back inside, her son accelerated his vehicle into her and grazed another, sending her several feet into the air while shocked onlookers could be heard exclaiming. The footage concludes as several gunshots ring out, and Burley was struck by one of the shots.

The following video shows the tail end of the 20-minute high-speed chase. You can see the suspect’s car at his mother’s home as she is hit sending her in the air.

It is an ongoing investigation. Burley has been charged with battery, attempted murder, resisting arrest, and criminal recklessness. He also has pending charges for narcotics. Juanita Gray is also facing charges of obstruction of justice.